Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Why A ‘Sleep Divorce’ Might Be The Key To Better Health And A Stronger Relationship

Why A ‘Sleep Divorce’ Might Be The Key To Better Health And A Stronger Relationship

Sharing a bed has long been seen as a symbol of intimacy in relationships, but a growing number of couples are rethinking that tradition. The idea of a “sleep divorce”—choosing to sleep in separate beds or rooms—has gained traction among those prioritising rest and personal well-being.

Sharing a bed has long been seen as a symbol of intimacy in relationships, but a growing number of couples are rethinking that tradition. The idea of a “sleep divorce”—choosing to sleep in separate beds or rooms—has gained traction among those prioritising rest and personal well-being.

Comedian Katherine Ryan recently opened up on her podcast about sleeping apart from her husband due to his snoring and night sweats, choosing instead to rest in her children’s nursery. She’s not alone. Many couples are now discovering that better sleep can actually improve—not harm—a relationship.

When Sharing a Bed Becomes a Problem

Experts say that disturbances like snoring, tossing and turning, and mismatched sleep schedules are common reasons couples sleep separately. Dr. Hana Patel, an NHS GP and sleep expert, points out that poor-quality sleep can impact physical and mental health. “If your health is suffering because of sleep disruption from a partner, it may be time to reconsider your sleeping setup,” she advises.

According to research, snoring remains the top culprit, with nearly 40% of people citing it as a reason for sleep separation. Fidgeting, temperature preferences, and even mattress material can also interfere with rest.

Dr. Ryan Cheong, a sleep surgeon, adds that while lifestyle changes can reduce snoring, louder or gasping snoring might signal sleep apnea—a condition linked to heart risks. He notes that new treatments like nerve implants have helped many patients—and their partners—sleep better.

Interestingly, some research suggests co-sleeping boosts REM sleep by about 10%, offering emotional reassurance rooted in human social behaviour. However, the benefits only apply when sleep isn’t being disrupted.

Cheong recommends open, respectful conversations before trying a sleep divorce. Trial runs and honest discussions about sleep preferences can help couples find what works best. Contrary to concerns, Patel believes separate sleeping can even improve intimacy, thanks to better mood and energy from quality rest.

In short, prioritising sleep doesn’t mean giving up on closeness—it might just be the smartest move a couple can make.

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Delhi to Install 32 Real-Time Monitoring Stations to Track Yamuna Pollution as Clean-Up Gains Momentum...
