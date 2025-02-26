Why is HIV Cases In Mizoram On ‘Surge’: Here’s How To Prevent Rapid Spread

Mizoram leads India in HIV prevalence at 2.73%, far above the 0.2% national average, with nearly 30,000 cases.

Mizoram, a small northeastern state of India, has reported the highest HIV prevalence rate in the country at 2.73%, far exceeding the national average of 0.2%. With nearly 30,000 reported cases, the crisis has drawn serious concern from health authorities and policymakers.

The state’s Health Minister, Lalrinpuii, recently urged legislators to implement immediate and effective measures to curb the rising infections, stressing the need for targeted interventions and increased awareness.

Understanding HIV and Its Impact

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is a virus that attacks the immune system, specifically targeting CD4 cells (T cells), which help the body fight infections. If left untreated, HIV weakens immunity, making the body vulnerable to diseases. Over time, the virus can progress to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), the most severe stage, where the immune system is severely compromised, leaving the body defenseless against infections.

How Does HIV Spread?

HIV is transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, including:

Unprotected sexual intercourse (vaginal, anal, or oral) with an HIV-positive individual.

Sharing contaminated needles or syringes, often seen among intravenous drug users.

Receiving infected blood through transfusions (though rare due to strict screening measures).

Mother-to-child transmission during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding.

Occupational exposure, where healthcare workers accidentally come into contact with infected blood.

HIV does not spread through casual contact such as hugging, sharing food, touching surfaces, or mosquito bites.

Why Is Mizoram Facing a High HIV Burden?

Several factors contribute to Mizoram’s high HIV prevalence:

1. Unsafe Sexual Practices: Low condom usage and multiple sexual partners increase transmission risks.

2. Injecting Drug Use: The state has a high number of intravenous drug users who share contaminated needles, making them highly vulnerable to infection.

3. Lack of Awareness: Limited knowledge about safe practices and prevention measures leads to increased infections.

4. Social Stigma: Fear of discrimination prevents many from getting tested or seeking treatment.

5. Migration & Cross-Border Exposure: Mizoram’s geographical location and migration trends contribute to disease spread.

Who Is at Risk?

While HIV can affect anyone, certain groups are more vulnerable:

People with multiple sexual partners or those engaging in unprotected sex.

Intravenous drug users who share syringes.

Sex workers and their clients.

Individuals with other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Healthcare workers exposed to infected blood.

Babies born to HIV-positive mothers if preventive measures are not taken.

How to Prevent HIV Transmission?

Preventing HIV is crucial to controlling its spread. Key strategies include:

Safe Sex Practices: Using condoms consistently reduces transmission risk.

Avoid Sharing Needles: Always use sterile needles for drug use, medical procedures, or tattoos.

Regular Testing: Getting tested allows early detection and timely treatment.

Safe Blood Transfusions: Ensure transfusions are done using screened blood. Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP): If exposed to HIV, taking PEP within 72 hours can lower infection risk.

Mother-to-Child Prevention: HIV-positive pregnant women should take antiretroviral therapy (ART) to protect their babies.

Awareness and Education: Increasing knowledge about HIV can reduce stigma and encourage safer practices.

Mizoram’s HIV epidemic demands immediate intervention through stronger policies, better healthcare facilities, and widespread awareness programs.

By promoting safe practices, early testing, and medical interventions, we can control the spread of HIV and protect vulnerable populations.

