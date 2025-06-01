Home
  Woman Undergoes Liver Failure After Ingesting Of Weight Loss Drug: UK

Woman Undergoes Liver Failure After Ingesting Of Weight Loss Drug: UK

Aimee Chapman, a 34-year-old former waitress from Southampton, has come forward with a harrowing account of life-threatening complications she experienced after taking Mounjaro - a weight-loss drug she purchased online without a doctor’s supervision.

Aimee Chapman, a 34-year-old former waitress from Southampton, has come forward with a harrowing account of life-threatening complications she experienced after taking Mounjaro—a weight-loss drug she purchased online without a doctor’s supervision.

Initially drawn to the drug in March 2024 due to her struggles with fibromyalgia and persistent weight issues, Chapman hoped that shedding excess kilos would help her be taken more seriously by the medical system. Over the next four months, she lost more than 25 kilograms. But as her weight dropped, her health began to rapidly deteriorate.

“I was throwing up all the time,” Chapman told The Daily Mail. “Sometimes I was vomiting blood—up to 60 times a day.” Her symptoms included extreme fatigue, persistent nausea, and repeated fainting spells. On one occasion, her husband found her unconscious in their hallway.

The situation became critical when she developed intense chest pain and was rushed to Winchester Hospital. There, doctors discovered a perforation in her oesophagus—a dangerous condition that allowed air to escape into the space around her heart and lungs. She was quickly transferred to the intensive care unit at Southampton General Hospital, where further complications emerged.

Doctors observed signs of acute liver failure and raised concerns about whether a transplant might be necessary. Her blood pressure plummeted, and her potassium levels reached dangerously low levels. “They said it was linked to the weight-loss injection, but didn’t know exactly how or why,” Chapman said.

The drug in question, Mounjaro, was originally developed for managing type 2 diabetes. However, its appetite-suppressing properties have recently made it a go-to weight-loss aid, especially online where it is being sold without regulation. Chapman admitted she bought it through unofficial channels, driven by desperation and the belief that losing weight would alleviate her chronic pain and improve her quality of life.

Her ordeal has added to growing concerns among healthcare professionals about the rising trend of using powerful medications without prescription. Experts warn that drugs like Mounjaro carry significant risks, particularly when taken without medical oversight.

As Chapman slowly recovers, she hopes her story serves as a cautionary tale. “I just want people to know what can happen when you take something like this without proper support,” she said. “Losing weight wasn’t worth almost losing my life.”

