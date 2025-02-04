Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

World Cancer Day 2025: Can Changes In Lifestyle Prevent Chances Of Cancer?

Every year on February 4th, the world observes World Cancer Day, a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. This day brings together individuals, communities, and organizations worldwide to highlight the challenges posed by cancer and inspire action to combat the disease.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
World Cancer Day 2025: Can Changes In Lifestyle Prevent Chances Of Cancer?

World Cancer Day is a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about cancer prevention, detection, and treatment.


Every year on February 4th, the world observes World Cancer Day, a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. This day brings together individuals, communities, and organizations worldwide to highlight the challenges posed by cancer and inspire action to combat the disease. Various events, campaigns, and activities are organized to educate people and provide support to patients and their families.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Importance of Cancer Awareness

World Cancer Day serves as a platform to promote the significance of early detection and healthy lifestyle choices. Scientific research consistently highlights that a healthy lifestyle can prevent a significant number of cancer cases. Making informed decisions about nutrition, physical activity, and lifestyle habits can reduce cancer risk and contribute to overall well-being.

World Cancer Day 2025 Theme: ‘United by Unique’

Each year, World Cancer Day adopts a specific theme to focus on different aspects of cancer care. The theme for 2025-2027 is ‘United by Unique’, emphasizing the importance of personalized care and treatments tailored to each individual’s unique needs. Dr. Shubham Garg, Director of Surgical Oncology at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, stresses the crucial role of lifestyle changes in cancer prevention.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Cancer Prevention: Tips to Reduce Your Risk

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 30-50% of cancers can be prevented by reducing risk factors and adopting evidence-based strategies. Here are some essential lifestyle changes to minimize cancer risk:

1. Nutrition and Cancer Prevention

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help protect against various types of cancer. These foods provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that strengthen the immune system and combat harmful free radicals that cause cellular damage. Conversely, consuming processed foods, red meat, and sugary beverages has been linked to an increased risk of colorectal and other cancers.

2. The Role of Physical Activity

Regular physical activity is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight and reducing cancer risks, particularly for breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers. Engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week can help decrease inflammation, regulate hormone levels, and promote overall well-being.

3. Avoiding Tobacco and Excessive Alcohol Consumption

Tobacco remains the leading cause of cancer worldwide, contributing to lung, throat, and oral cancers. Avoiding smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke significantly lowers cancer risk. Additionally, excessive alcohol consumption has been linked to liver, breast, and esophageal cancers. Reducing or eliminating alcohol intake can further decrease these risks.

4. Sun Protection and Skin Cancer Prevention

Overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or tanning devices significantly increases the risk of skin cancers, including melanoma. Applying sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours can help prevent skin damage and reduce cancer risk.

5. Managing Stress and Mental Well-Being

Chronic stress and mental health issues can weaken the immune system and lead to unhealthy habits like smoking, overeating, or alcohol consumption. Engaging in stress-relief activities such as yoga, meditation, and social interactions can improve mental health and overall well-being.

6. Regular Medical Check-ups and Vaccinations

Early detection significantly improves cancer treatment outcomes. Routine health check-ups, screenings, and vaccinations play a crucial role in cancer prevention:

  • HPV vaccine reduces the risk of cervical and other cancers.
  • Hepatitis B vaccine protects against liver cancer.
  • Routine screenings for breast, colon, and cervical cancer increase the chances of early diagnosis and successful treatment.

Commitment to Reducing Cancer Burden

World Cancer Day serves as a reminder of the importance of global efforts to fight cancer. By adopting healthier lifestyle choices, undergoing regular screenings, and spreading awareness, individuals can take significant steps toward reducing cancer risks.

Communities worldwide must collaborate to promote education, early detection, and support for those battling cancer. Every step taken today helps create a healthier future, emphasizing the critical role of prevention in the fight against cancer.

ALSO READ: Chinese Scientists Create Baby With Two Males: A Revolutionary Breakthrough In Reproduction

Filed under

World Cancer Day 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Bodies Dumped In Kumbh, Water Is The Most Contaminated’: Jaya Bachchan

‘Bodies Dumped In Kumbh, Water Is The Most Contaminated’: Jaya Bachchan

Rubio Says El Salvador Offers To Accept American Prisoners

Rubio Says El Salvador Offers To Accept American Prisoners

Chris Wright, CEO Of Liberty Energy, Takes Office As U.S. Energy Secretary

Chris Wright, CEO Of Liberty Energy, Takes Office As U.S. Energy Secretary

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On Netflix, Watch

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On...

World Cancer Day 2025: How Does Cancer Progress From Stage 0 To Stage 4?

World Cancer Day 2025: How Does Cancer Progress From Stage 0 To Stage 4?

Entertainment

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On Netflix, Watch

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Lifestyle

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox