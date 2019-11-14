World Diabetes Day: Diabetes has become a common problem for millions of people around the world. As per the latest researches, there are two types of Diabetes (Type 1, Type 2) and another which occurs in some pregnant women. Check out the symptoms and how to control the disease in this article.

World Diabetes Day: As the world observes World Diabetes Day today, we all must remember to take precautions before we become prey to this disease. Diabetes occurs when glucose or sugar is too high in your blood. Diabetes or excess blood sugar affects the body and causes complications. This disease slowly affects all the parts of the body such as eyes, kidney other body parts and also causes sexual problems and heart attack, which is quite common nowadays.

World Diabetes Day: Types of Diabetes

There are two types of Diabetes, i.e. Type 1 or Type 2. Type 1 Diabetes affects the production of insulin in the pancreas as the insulin-producing beta cells get destroyed due to auto-immunity. While on the other hand, Type 2 Diabetes is the condition in which the insulin using the capacity of the body is affected and whatever insulin is created by the pancreas doesn’t work properly.

There is another kind of Diabetes called Gestational diabetes, which occurs in women during pregnancy. This type of diabetes causes the body to become less sensitive to insulin created by the pancreas. However, this type of Diabetes usually gets resolved after a woman gives birth.

World Diabetes Day: Symptoms of Diabetes

The common symptoms of Type 1 diabetes are as follows – Feeling thirsty, Frequent urination, Bed-wetting in children (if previously didn’t wet the bed), weight loss (unintended), fatigue, feeling extreme hunger, body weakness, blurred vision, irritability, and other mood changes, as per reports.

While in Type 2 Diabetes similar symptoms including the following symptoms are observed- Skin infections, Sexual Dysfunction, Headaches.

World Diabetes Day: How to control the disease?

1. Regular exercise is necessary to control the disease

2. Take less Carb in your diet

3. Increase Fiber Intake in your diet

4. Drink lots of water and stay hydrated

5. Portion Control should be implemented

6. Low Glycemic Index food should be consumed

7. Don’t take stress

8. Monitor your blood glucose levels frequently

