Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  World Kidney Day 2025: How Long Can A Man Survive On One Kidney?

World Kidney Day 2025: How Long Can A Man Survive On One Kidney?

Despite having only one, the remaining kidney often compensates for the loss, filtering blood and eliminating waste as effectively as two kidneys would.

World Kidney Day 2025: How Long Can A Man Survive On One Kidney?


On the occasion of World Kidney Day, observed annually to raise awareness about kidney health, a pressing question often arises—how long can a person survive with just one kidney? The answer is reassuring: most people with a single kidney can live a long, healthy life, provided they take necessary precautions to protect their renal health.

Understanding Life with One Kidney

A person can be born with a solitary kidney due to congenital conditions such as renal agenesis or kidney dysplasia. Others may lose a kidney due to surgery, disease, or by donating one for transplantation. Despite having only one, the remaining kidney often compensates for the loss, filtering blood and eliminating waste as effectively as two kidneys would. According to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), most individuals with a single healthy kidney experience little to no impact on their lifespan.

Potential Health Risks

While life with one kidney is generally normal, some long-term risks include:

  • High blood pressure (Hypertension): The kidney plays a crucial role in regulating blood pressure, and a single kidney may increase the risk of hypertension.
  • Proteinuria (Excess protein in urine): This can be a sign of kidney damage, and regular monitoring is advised.
  • Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD): Although rare, some people may develop CKD over decades, requiring close medical supervision.

Despite these risks, research suggests that it typically takes 25 years or more for any decline in kidney function to become noticeable, and in most cases, it remains mild.

Maintaining Kidney Health

To ensure a healthy life with one kidney, medical experts recommend:

  • Regular Health Check-ups: Routine kidney function tests and blood pressure monitoring are essential.
  • Balanced Diet: A nutritious diet rich in fruits and vegetables, while reducing processed foods, salt, and sugar, can support kidney function.
  • Hydration: Drinking an adequate amount of water without overhydration is key.
  • Avoiding Harmful Medications: Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen and aspirin can damage kidney function over time.
  • Exercise with Caution: While physical activity is beneficial, contact sports such as football, boxing, and wrestling should be approached cautiously to prevent kidney injuries.

Organ Donation and Kidney Transplants

Many people voluntarily donate a kidney to save the lives of those suffering from kidney failure. Studies show that kidney donors generally maintain a normal life expectancy with proper care and a healthy lifestyle. For individuals with kidney disease, a kidney transplant remains the best treatment option, significantly improving their quality of life compared to long-term dialysis.

ALSO READ: What Is Artificial Skin? Researchers Develop Game Changing Hydrogel With Quick Healing Properties

 

World Kidney Day 2025

