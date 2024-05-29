World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Navigating The Complexities And Raising Awareness On MS

Common symptoms of MS include numbness or weakness in one or more limbs, typically on one side of the body, tingling, and electric-shock sensations with certain neck movements (Lhermitte sign). Individuals may experience lack of coordination, unsteady gait, or inability to walk.

Vision issues like partial or complete loss of vision in one eye, prolonged double vision, and blurry vision are also common. Other symptoms include vertigo, sexual, bowel, and bladder dysfunction, fatigue, slurred speech, cognitive problems, and mood disturbances.

Who Is At Risk

Multiple sclerosis (MS) risk factors encompass a range of influences. Onset of the disease typically occurs between ages 20 and 40, although it can affect individuals both younger and older. Women face a notably higher risk, being 2 to 3 times more likely than men to develop relapsing-remitting MS. A familial connection also plays a role; those with a family history of MS, particularly with affected parents or siblings, are at increased risk.

Certain infections, such as Epstein-Barr virus, have been linked to MS, as have genetic factors, including specific gene variants on chromosome 6p21. Race is another determinant, with individuals of Northern European descent at elevated risk compared to those of Asian, African, or Native American heritage.

Climate and vitamin D levels also have an impact, with temperate climates and low sunlight exposure correlating with higher MS prevalence. Additionally, obesity, certain autoimmune diseases, and smoking have been associated with increased MS risk, highlighting the complex interplay of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors in disease development.