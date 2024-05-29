World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Navigating The Complexities And Raising Awareness On MS

The theme for World MS Day over the two-year period spanning 2024 to 2025 is ‘Diagnosis’. Under the banner of the ‘My MS Diagnosis’ campaign, efforts will be dedicated to advocating for early and precise diagnosis for all individuals affected by multiple sclerosis.

Multiple Sclerosis has been in the limelight for a good reason, as public awareness about it needs to be raised. It is a disease that affects the Brain and the spinal cord. Observing World Multiple Sclerosis Day annually on May 30th is a positive step forward in raising awareness.

What Is Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a neurodegenerative disorder that impacts the central nervous system. Symptoms can include muscle weakness, double vision, as well as various other physical and cognitive issues. In Multiple Sclerosis (MS), the immune system mistakenly attacks the myelin, the protective covering around nerve fibers. This disrupts the communication between the brain and the rest of the body. Over time, this damage can lead to permanent harm or degeneration of the nerve fibers.

As per reports and surveys, it most commonly occurs in young people with incidents of women having it twice as much. As per the Atlas of MS ( Multiple Sclerosis) 2.8 million suffer from MS and in India, the number is 1.5 lakh, however, these are just approximate estimates.

The symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) can differ widely from person to person, based on the location and severity of nerve damage in the central nervous system. In some severe cases, individuals may become unable to walk independently or at all. Conversely, others might experience long stretches without new symptoms, depending on their specific type of MS.

A major matter of concern is that the condition has no cure, only remedial procedures that may speed up recovery from attacks, manage symptoms, and modify the course of the disease.

Types Of Multiple Sclerosis

Most individuals with MS experience a relapsing-remitting course (RRMS), characterized by periods of new symptoms or relapses that develop over days or weeks and generally improve partially or completely. These relapses are followed by periods of remission, which can last for months or even years. Small increases in body temperature can temporarily worsen MS symptoms, known as pseudorelapses, which are not considered true relapses.

Over time, 20% to 40% of those with relapsing-remitting MS may develop a steady progression of symptoms, with or without remission periods, within 10 to 20 years from disease onset. This phase is known as secondary-progressive MS. In secondary-progressive MS (SPMS), symptom worsening often includes issues with mobility and gait, though the rate of progression varies widely among individuals.

Additionally, some people with MS experience a gradual onset and continuous progression of symptoms without any relapses, a condition referred to as primary-progressive MS (PPMS).

Symptoms

Common symptoms of MS include numbness or weakness in one or more limbs, typically on one side of the body, tingling, and electric-shock sensations with certain neck movements (Lhermitte sign). Individuals may experience lack of coordination, unsteady gait, or inability to walk.

Vision issues like partial or complete loss of vision in one eye, prolonged double vision, and blurry vision are also common. Other symptoms include vertigo, sexual, bowel, and bladder dysfunction, fatigue, slurred speech, cognitive problems, and mood disturbances.

Who Is At Risk

Multiple sclerosis (MS) risk factors encompass a range of influences. Onset of the disease typically occurs between ages 20 and 40, although it can affect individuals both younger and older. Women face a notably higher risk, being 2 to 3 times more likely than men to develop relapsing-remitting MS. A familial connection also plays a role; those with a family history of MS, particularly with affected parents or siblings, are at increased risk.

Certain infections, such as Epstein-Barr virus, have been linked to MS, as have genetic factors, including specific gene variants on chromosome 6p21. Race is another determinant, with individuals of Northern European descent at elevated risk compared to those of Asian, African, or Native American heritage.

Climate and vitamin D levels also have an impact, with temperate climates and low sunlight exposure correlating with higher MS prevalence. Additionally, obesity, certain autoimmune diseases, and smoking have been associated with increased MS risk, highlighting the complex interplay of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors in disease development.

The Theme Of The World MS Day

The Legacy

World Multiple Sclerosis Day has been around since 2009, thanks to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF). They’ve been working globally since 1967, bringing together national MS organizations from over 100 countries.

Their goal? To improve the lives of people dealing with MS through research, education, and raising awareness. This year, they’re focusing on the theme of “Connect.” It’s all about emphasizing the importance of reaching out within the MS community and finding support when needed. Throughout May, MSIF will be hosting events to spread awareness about MS and help people affected by it connect with each other and the resources available.

What Does It Signify?

World Multiple Sclerosis Day serves as a moment to acknowledge the strides made in combating MS and to spread awareness about the condition. It’s also a time for reflection, honoring those impacted by MS, and extending support to those currently living with it.

For the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF), this day holds significant importance as it provides a platform to shed light on MS and connect with individuals affected by it. Through World Multiple Sclerosis Day, the MSIF aims to ignite action, urging people to join the fight against MS and work towards enhancing the lives of those affected by the disease.

