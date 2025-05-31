World No Tobacco Day: Struggling To Quit Tobacco? These Foods Can Help You Stay Smoke-Free

From crunchy fruits and nuts to soothing herbal teas, find out what to add to your plate for lasting success.

Every year on May 31, the world unites to observe World No Tobacco Day, a global initiative led by the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and promote healthier lifestyles. This year’s theme, ‘Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products,’ sheds light on the deceptive marketing strategies used by the tobacco industry to lure users, especially youth.

Tobacco remains a leading cause of preventable deaths worldwide, killing up to half of its users through diseases such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, and respiratory illnesses. Shockingly, 80% of the world’s 1.3 billion tobacco users reside in low- and middle-income countries, with 22.3% of the global population consuming tobacco products in 2020 36.7% men and 7.8% women.

The tobacco industry aggressively targets young people using flavors and social media ads, with e-cigarette campaigns garnering over 3.4 billion views globally. Moreover, tobacco cultivation significantly damages the environment through deforestation, chemical use, and waste generation.

Foods That Support Quitting Tobacco

Quitting tobacco is notoriously difficult, but adding certain foods to your diet can help reduce cravings, repair bodily damage, and ease withdrawal symptoms. Here are some expert-recommended foods to include:

Fruits and Vegetables: Apples, carrots, and celery help keep hands and mouth busy, curbing the urge to smoke. Vitamin C-rich fruits like oranges support the repair of tobacco-related damage.

Whole Grains: Oats and brown rice help stabilize blood sugar levels, reducing irritability during withdrawal.

Nuts and Seeds: Chewing almonds or sunflower seeds distracts from cravings while providing essential healthy fats that aid overall recovery.

Milk and Dairy: These products can make cigarettes taste unpleasant, discouraging smoking.

Herbal Teas: Ginger and peppermint tea soothe stress and support detoxification.

Water: Staying hydrated flushes nicotine toxins from the body and supports natural healing.

Green Tea: Rich in antioxidants, green tea aids in detoxifying the body and enhancing recovery.

As World No Tobacco Day 2025 highlights the tobacco industry’s harmful tactics, individuals seeking to quit tobacco are encouraged to adopt these dietary tips alongside professional support and cessation programs.

