According to the annual tuberculosis report presented by health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on March 24, India had a total of 19,33,381 new and relapsed tuberculosis cases in 2021, up 19 percent from the previous year.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya underlined the government’s commitment to achieving India tuberculosis-free by 2025 on World Tuberculosis Day today.

He said this will be achieved by ensuring access to quality healthcare and advanced treatment. “Tuberculosis is a preventable & treatable disease. On World TB Day, we reaffirm commitment to make India TB-free by 2025 by ensuring access to quality healthcare & advanced treatment. Together we can and we will eliminate TB and work towards a healthy and disease-free,” Mandaviya tweeted.

The Union Minister also tweeted a picture of sand art that promotes tuberculosis awareness.

“Sand art is being used to raise awareness about tuberculosis. Let us all promise to ‘Step Up To End TB’ on World TB Day 2022 “he stated.

Tuberculosis is the “second leading infectious killer in the world,” according to the World Health Organization.

Every day, 4,100 people die from TB, according to the WHO, and approximately 28,000 people become ill with this avoidable illness.

“Today is World TB Day. Tuberculosis – also known as TB – remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers. Each day, over 4,100 people lose their lives to it & close to 28,000 people fall ill with this preventable & curable disease,” WHO tweeted.

“Tuberculosis was the top infectious disease killer before COVID & will remain after. This should not be acceptable to any of us. We need to invest in better tools, data, health services, awareness, reduce stigma, provide social support – in other words, multi-sectoral action!” Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at WHO tweeted.

