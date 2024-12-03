Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Yoga Pill Coming Soon?? Future Drug Neuroscientists Say Can Relieve Stress Like Meditation

Scientists at the Salk Institute have discovered a brain pathway that links voluntary breathing to stress relief, opening the door to a potential yoga pill for anxiety. This groundbreaking research sheds light on the physiological process behind breath-based relaxation techniques, like yoga and meditation.

Yoga Pill Coming Soon?? Future Drug Neuroscientists Say Can Relieve Stress Like Meditation

Yoga pill coming soon? New research has uncovered a scientific breakthrough that could lead to a pill offering the same stress-relief benefits as yoga. Experts at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in California have identified a brain pathway that plays a crucial role in rapidly alleviating anxiety.

New researchers investigates how voluntary breathing can impact emotional regulation

In a study published in Nature Neuroscience, researchers investigated how voluntary breathing can impact emotional regulation. The findings revealed a pathway in the brain that connects voluntary breathing—such as the breathing exercises performed in yoga and meditation—to the calming of the mind. While it has long been recognized that slowing one’s breath can help alleviate stress and anxiety, the underlying mechanisms have remained unclear until now.

The study discovered a group of cells in the brain’s cortex that transmit signals to the brainstem, which in turn communicates with the lungs. This breakthrough not only explains the physiological process behind breath-based relaxation techniques but also provides scientific support for practices like yoga.

Yoga pill could replicate the calming effects of meditation

This discovery opens the door to the possibility of developing a “yoga pill,” a drug that could replicate the calming effects of these breathing exercises to help treat anxiety.

Sung Han, the senior author of the study, expressed excitement about the discovery, noting that understanding this “top-down breathing circuit” has been a long-standing challenge in neuroscience. “It’s exciting to find the neural mechanism that explains how slowing down breathing can control negative emotions like anxiety and fear,” Han told the Los Angeles Times.

Anxiety medication affects many areas of the brain that control different behaviors. However, drug Han hopes to see in the future would only target the brain circuit responsible for controlled and conscious breathing.

Also Read: COVID Leaked From Wuhan Lab With China & US Involved: Bombshell Congress Report Concludes

Filed under

meditation Neuroscientists Salk Institute for Biological Studies yoga Yoga Pill

Advertisement

Also Read

Why Has The South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol Suddenly Declared Martial Law? Everything Explained

Why Has The South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol Suddenly Declared Martial Law? Everything Explained

South Korea Declares Martial Law For The First Time Since 1979, But WHY?

South Korea Declares Martial Law For The First Time Since 1979, But WHY?

South Korea Declares ‘Emergency Martial Laws’, What Does This Mean To The Citizens?

South Korea Declares ‘Emergency Martial Laws’, What Does This Mean To The Citizens?

Biden’s Historic Angola Visit: A Major Step For US-Africa Partnership

Biden’s Historic Angola Visit: A Major Step For US-Africa Partnership

Global Praise For India’s One Nation-One Subscription Initiative: ‘India Is Doing Things Right’

Global Praise For India’s One Nation-One Subscription Initiative: ‘India Is Doing Things Right’

Entertainment

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Kendrick Lamar Announces 2025 Stadium Tour With SZA; Deets Inside

Kendrick Lamar Announces 2025 Stadium Tour With SZA; Deets Inside

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef With NBA YoungBoy’s Younger Brother

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef

When Did Gaurav Khanna Join Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa? ‘Swag Se Karoji Inka Swagat’ Is How The Actress Introduced Him

When Did Gaurav Khanna Join Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa? ‘Swag Se Karoji Inka Swagat’ Is

‘I’m a Dark Black Woman’: Serena Williams Calls Out ‘Haters’ Claiming She Bleaches Her Skin

‘I’m a Dark Black Woman’: Serena Williams Calls Out ‘Haters’ Claiming She Bleaches Her Skin

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox