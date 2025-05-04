Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Health»
  • Your Heart May Be Older Than You Think: Study Links Poor Health Habits To Faster Ageing

Your Heart May Be Older Than You Think: Study Links Poor Health Habits To Faster Ageing

The study analysed MRI scans from 557 participants across hospitals in the UK, Spain, and Singapore 191 of whom were healthy, while 366 had chronic health conditions.

Your Heart May Be Older Than You Think: Study Links Poor Health Habits To Faster Ageing

A new study led by Indian-origin researchers in the UK has found that unhealthy lifestyles may be accelerating the ageing of the heart potentially by decades  even before symptoms of heart disease appear.


A new study led by Indian-origin researchers in the UK has found that unhealthy lifestyles may be accelerating the ageing of the heart potentially by decades  even before symptoms of heart disease appear. The research, conducted by a team at the University of East Anglia (UEA), used a breakthrough cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) imaging technique to measure the heart’s “functional age.”

The findings, recently accepted for publication in the European Heart Journal Open, show that while healthy individuals tend to have a heart age that closely matches their chronological age, people with conditions like diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and atrial fibrillation often have hearts that function like those of much older individuals.

“For example, a 50-year-old with high blood pressure might have a heart that functions like it’s 55,” said lead researcher Dr. Pankaj Garg, a cardiologist at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and academic at UEA’s Norwich Medical School. “People with diabetes or obesity often have hearts that are ageing faster than they should sometimes by decades.”

The study analysed MRI scans from 557 participants across hospitals in the UK, Spain, and Singapore 191 of whom were healthy, while 366 had chronic health conditions. By measuring the size and strength of the heart’s chambers, researchers developed a formula to calculate the heart’s true functional age and cross-verified it against healthy hearts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Dr. Garg, this cutting-edge MRI technique could revolutionise early diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases. “It’s a game changer for keeping hearts healthier, longer,” he said. “It also offers a wake-up call for individuals to adopt healthier habits, such as eating better, exercising regularly, and following medical advice.”

Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide. This new method offers doctors a powerful tool to detect early signs of heart trouble before symptoms manifest, potentially saving millions of lives through timely intervention.

ALSO READ: Could H5N1 Avian Flu Spark The Next Pandemic? Top Virologists Warn Of Growing Threat

Filed under

heart age unhealthy lifestyle

In a significant move, We

‘Twin Spectre Of Radicalisation And Militancy’, Bengal Governor On Murshidabad Violence
As the church prepares fo

Explained: What Challenges Await the Next Pope After Francis’ 12-Year Papacy?
A new study led by Indian

Your Heart May Be Older Than You Think: Study Links Poor Health Habits To Faster...
The remote South Texas si

Elon Musk Celebrates as SpaceX Launch Site Becomes Official City of Starbase
A missile fired by Irania

Missile from Yemen Halts Flights at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport Ahead of Key Vote on Gaza...
A major drug bust in Thal

‘Puja Room’ Turns Drug Hideout In Kerala’s Kannur: Ganja, MDMA Seized, Owner Absconds
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Twin Spectre Of Radicalisation And Militancy’, Bengal Governor On Murshidabad Violence

‘Twin Spectre Of Radicalisation And Militancy’, Bengal Governor On Murshidabad Violence

Explained: What Challenges Await the Next Pope After Francis’ 12-Year Papacy?

Explained: What Challenges Await the Next Pope After Francis’ 12-Year Papacy?

Elon Musk Celebrates as SpaceX Launch Site Becomes Official City of Starbase

Elon Musk Celebrates as SpaceX Launch Site Becomes Official City of Starbase

Missile from Yemen Halts Flights at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport Ahead of Key Vote on Gaza War

Missile from Yemen Halts Flights at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport Ahead of Key Vote on Gaza...

‘Puja Room’ Turns Drug Hideout In Kerala’s Kannur: Ganja, MDMA Seized, Owner Absconds

‘Puja Room’ Turns Drug Hideout In Kerala’s Kannur: Ganja, MDMA Seized, Owner Absconds

Entertainment

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No Onion Policy

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

MET GALA 2025: What is a Black dandy? This Year’s Theme Explained

MET GALA 2025: What is a Black dandy? This Year’s Theme Explained

From Shah Rukh Khan To Diljit Dosanjh: Who Are The Indian Celebrities Attending Met Gala 2025?

From Shah Rukh Khan To Diljit Dosanjh: Who Are The Indian Celebrities Attending Met Gala

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media