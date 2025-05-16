Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Your Heartbeat May Depend On Your Sex: New Research Shows Why

A new study from The Ohio State University has uncovered key genetic differences in the heart’s natural pacemaker that help explain why women typically have faster heartbeats while men are more prone to irregular heart rhythms like atrial fibrillation (AFib).

A groundbreaking study by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has shed new light on a long-standing medical mystery: why women tend to have faster heartbeats, while men are more prone to irregular heart rhythms such as atrial fibrillation (AFib).


Published in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology, the study reveals that the heart’s natural pacemaker the sinoatrial node (SAN) operates differently in men and women due to distinct gene activity.

Key Findings: Sex-Based Differences in Heart’s Pacemaker

The sinoatrial node is a tiny but crucial structure in the heart responsible for initiating every heartbeat. Researchers discovered that gene expression in the SAN varies significantly between the sexes, which directly impacts heart rhythm.

“We found for the first time that the genes controlling how the SAN works are influenced by sex,” said Dr. Vadim Fedorov, senior author of the study and professor of physiology and cell biology at Ohio State. “That helps explain why women generally have faster heart rates and are more likely to experience conditions like inappropriate sinus tachycardia, while men are at greater risk for rhythm disorders like conduction block and atrial fibrillation.”

What the Study Uncovered

The research team examined donated human hearts from both male and female donors through Lifeline of Ohio, focusing on SAN pacemaker cells. Their analysis revealed:

  • Women’s hearts had higher levels of the genes TBX3 and HCN1, which promote faster and more stable heart rhythms.

  • Men’s hearts showed more gene activity related to inflammation and collagen production, processes that can disrupt electrical signals and increase the risk of arrhythmias like AFib.

“These findings highlight the importance of biological sex in understanding heart rhythm regulation,” said Dr. Ning Li, co-author of the study and research assistant professor at Ohio State. “It’s a step toward more personalized, sex-specific treatments for heart rhythm disorders.”

Implications for Heart Health and Treatment

Heart rhythm disorders, including atrial fibrillation, affect millions worldwide and can lead to serious complications like stroke and heart failure. This study offers a potential pathway for developing gender-specific treatments that target the unique genetic mechanisms at work in men’s and women’s hearts.

As researchers continue to explore how sex differences influence heart health, this study underscores the importance of inclusive, personalized approaches in cardiology especially in the diagnosis and treatment of arrhythmias.

