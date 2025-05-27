Your Toothaches Could Trace Back To Ancient Fish, Say Scientists

Interestingly, similar tooth-like features were also found in fossils from the Cambrian period (485–540 million years ago) and in the sensory shells of modern arthropods like crabs and shrimp.

A groundbreaking study from the University of Chicago suggests that our teeth and even the way we feel pain in them may have ancient fish to thank.

Published in the journal Nature, the research reveals that dentine, the sensitive inner tissue of teeth responsible for transmitting sensations like pain, first evolved in the armoured exoskeletons of ancient fish during the Ordovician period, roughly 465 million years ago.

Paleontologists have long speculated that teeth evolved from bumpy structures on the protective armor of early vertebrates. Now, this study confirms that these structures weren’t just physical defenses they were sensory tools helping the fish detect changes in their aquatic environment.

“When you think about an early animal like this, swimming around with armour on it, it needs to sense the world,” said Neil Shubin, PhD, senior author and Professor of Organismal Biology and Anatomy at UChicago. “This was a pretty intense predatory environment, and being able to sense the properties of the water around them would have been very important.” Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Interestingly, similar tooth-like features were also found in fossils from the Cambrian period (485–540 million years ago) and in the sensory shells of modern arthropods like crabs and shrimp. These findings suggest a case of convergent evolution, where both vertebrates and invertebrates independently developed similar sensory exoskeletons to survive their environments.

“Invertebrates with armour like horseshoe crabs need to sense the world too, and it just so happens they hit on the same solution,” Shubin explained.

Although the team did not identify the first vertebrate fish, they believe this unexpected discovery opens a new window into the evolutionary origins of teeth and sensory organs.

“We didn’t find the earliest one, but in some ways, we found something way cooler,” added Shubin.

The study, titled “The Origin of Vertebrate Teeth and Evolution of Sensory Exoskeletons”, was supported by the National Science Foundation, US Department of Energy, and the Brinson Family Foundation.

