Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Billy Joel Postpones Tour Dates Due To Medical Condition

Billy Joel


Legendary singer-songwriter Billy Joel has postponed multiple concert dates to focus on his recovery from a recent surgery, according to an announcement shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday. The 74-year-old musician stated that he will undergo physical therapy under medical supervision and has rescheduled his performances for later dates.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans,” Joel wrote in his statement. The update assured fans that he is expected to make a full recovery from the undisclosed medical condition.

A total of eight concerts have been affected, with ticket holders able to use their current purchases for the rescheduled dates, now set to take place between November 2025 and July 2026. The tour is set to resume on July 5 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The announcement follows an incident last month in which Joel was seen falling backward on stage while performing his hit song “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena. Despite the fall, he quickly regained his footing and continued the performance.

His next scheduled tour stop was originally set for March 15 at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, but it has now been moved to March 14, 2026. Several of the rescheduled dates will feature performances by fellow music icons Sting and Stevie Nicks. Fans are encouraged to check official ticketing platforms for updates on new concert dates and venue details.

