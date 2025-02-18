Home
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen have officially been crowned the winners of the 2025 series of Love Island: All Stars. The pair celebrated their victory with an emotional embrace and a kiss during Monday night's finale, hosted by Maya Jama.

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen have officially been crowned the winners of the 2025 series of Love Island: All Stars.


Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen have officially been crowned the winners of the 2025 series of Love Island: All Stars. The pair celebrated their victory with an emotional embrace and a kiss during Monday night’s finale, hosted by Maya Jama. As the champions of the second season of the ITV2 dating show, they walked away with the grand prize of £50,000.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Casey O’Gorman Reflects on His Journey

O’Gorman, 28, expressed his joy and gratitude after securing the win. “Genuinely, I’ve honestly had the time of my life here, no wonder I was back for a third time,” he said. “It was so much fun. I know I didn’t find anyone in the past couple of times, but it’s just amazing here and it’s such a great experience. Why would you not do it?”

This marks O’Gorman’s third appearance in the Love Island universe. He originally starred in the ninth series of the standard version before making his return in the first season of Love Island: All Stars.

Gabby Allen’s Connection with Casey

Allen, 33, shared that she had always been interested in O’Gorman. “Well, I always fancied him… I was excited from the get-go,” she admitted.

Allen first gained fame on the third season of Love Island, where she was coupled up with former Blazin’ Squad member Marcel Somerville. During the All Stars season, she had a chance to reunite with Somerville, confronting him about their past. However, Somerville’s journey was cut short when he was eliminated on Day 10 of the competition.

Luca Bish and Grace Jackson Secure Second Place

Luca Bish and Grace Jackson finished as runners-up in the competition. Jackson spoke about their plans for the future, stating that they would be going on “date nights” and taking the time to meet each other’s friends and family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Bish, 25, admitted that he initially struggled in the villa but credited Jackson for helping him find his place. “I was nervous coming in before, anyway, and then the first week, it was a tough one for me, I didn’t really know where I stood. She changed that.”

Jackson, 26, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing how the Love Island experience had strengthened their bond. “I’ve always had eyes for Luca. We’ve met a few times on the outside, but I feel like actually being in here—I said this before—no phones, no socials, just actually getting to know someone face value, it’s just amazing. I think the whole experience has just been incredible.”

Final Rankings and Grand Celebration

The competition saw Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard finishing in third place, Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame securing fourth, and Elma Pazar and Sammy Root rounding out the top five.

Before the final results were announced, the contestants celebrated their journey with a glamorous pool party. The event featured a special performance by DJ Nathan Dawe, best known for his 2020 UK Top Five hit Lighter featuring KSI. During the party, Dawe also debuted his latest track, Here in Your Arms.

A Season to Remember

With emotions running high and unforgettable moments captured throughout the season, Love Island: All Stars 2025 proved to be another spectacular edition of the beloved reality show. As Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen step into the real world as champions, fans eagerly await what the future holds for the winning couple and the other islanders who captured hearts along the way.

