‘Check Yourself, Haters’, Michelle Trachtenberg Defended Her Health Before Tragic Passing

Michelle Trachtenberg, the beloved actress known for her roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, fiercely defended herself against online criticism about her health just a year before her tragic passing at age 39. The actress was found dead in her New York City home on February 26, with authorities confirming no immediate signs of foul play.

In early 2024, Trachtenberg took to Instagram to shut down speculation regarding her appearance. Posting a selfie, she wrote, “Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar.” In another post, she reiterated her stance, stating, “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself, haters.”

Her posts were in response to growing online speculation about her well-being, with some users pointing out visible weight loss, jaundiced eyes, and “chapped lips.” A concerned commenter even questioned whether she had a liver issue, writing, “Sure it’s not a liver issue here? Not trying to be mean just looks worrisome.”

Despite assuring her followers that she was in good health, Trachtenberg was discovered unresponsive in her home on February 26. The NYPD confirmed that emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene, with no suspected criminal activity. While the official cause of death has yet to be determined, sources told ABC News that the actress had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications.

Trachtenberg’s career spanned decades, beginning with commercials before landing roles in The Adventures of Pete & Pete and All My Children. Her breakout performance came in Harriet the Spy (1996), followed by iconic roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl. She also starred in films like EuroTrip, 17 Again, and Ice Princess.

Her last credited role was in 2023, reprising her Gossip Girl character Georgina Sparks in the Max reboot. As the entertainment industry mourns the loss of a talented actress, fans continue to remember her legacy and resilience in the face of public scrutiny.

