Conor Maynard’s Paternity Test Reveals He Is Not The Father Of Charlotte Chilton’s Baby

British singer Conor Maynard has made a shocking revelation, claiming that a recent paternity test has proven he is not the father of The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton’s baby. This statement comes months after Charlotte publicly named him as the father following a one-night stand.

Charlotte, 32, made headlines in June last year when she announced that Conor was the father of her unborn baby, describing the child as a ‘miracle’ after suffering seven miscarriages during IVF treatment with her ex-wife. She alleged that Conor ghosted her upon learning about the pregnancy and had since refused to acknowledge baby Penelope as his own.

Paternity Test Confirms The Fact

However, Conor has now refuted these claims, revealing that a DNA test has definitively ruled him out as the biological father. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he shared, “Earlier this week, I took a paternity test regarding Charlotte Chiltern’s baby girl Penelope, in the presence of her legal representative. Today I’ve received the test results which confirm that I am not Penelope’s father. I am glad that the speculation can finally be put to an end.”

Conor’s Statement

Emphasizing the importance of handling the situation with sensitivity, Conor added, “All I would ask is that people act with kindness in response to this news–there is a child at the heart of all of this, and that should not be forgotten. I wish Charlotte and her family all the best.”

The singer’s siblings, Jack Maynard, 30, and Anna Maynard, 24 who is dating The Traitors winner Harry Clark expressed their support for him in the comments of the Instagram post. Meanwhile, representatives for Charlotte Chilton have yet to respond to the bombshell claim.

Charlotte Chilton’s Emotional Response

Charlotte previously opened up about the emotional turmoil she faced after Conor allegedly distanced himself from her and the baby. In an interview with OK! Magazine, she candidly spoke about her struggles with postnatal anxiety and the striking resemblance Penelope bears to her alleged father. “There have been days where I’ve been in tears because I’m sitting here thinking, ‘I’ve got a daughter that looks f**king identical to you,’” she said.

As a single mother, Charlotte also recently discussed her financial struggles, which added to the ongoing drama. Despite her past statements about wanting Penelope to have the opportunity to know her father, Conor’s latest revelation could change the narrative entirely.

With the paternity test results now public, the controversy surrounding Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton’s paternity dispute may finally be put to rest. However, whether Charlotte will respond to these claims remains to be seen.

