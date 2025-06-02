Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Testifies in Federal Trial, Mentions Three New Celebrities and Alleges Abuse

In a dramatic turn during the federal sex-trafficking and racketeering trial of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, new celebrity names have come up in court. The revelations came from Diddy’s former assistant, Mia — a woman who worked closely with him from 2009 to 2017

During the federal sex-trafficking and racketeering trial of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, new celebrity names have come up in court.

In a dramatic turn during the federal sex-trafficking and racketeering trial of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, new celebrity names have come up in court. The revelations came from Diddy’s former assistant, Mia — a woman who worked closely with him from 2009 to 2017 and is now testifying under a pseudonym for privacy and safety reasons.

Mia’s text conversations with Diddy were shown to jurors, providing not just insight into their working relationship but also how closely tied Diddy was to other big names in the entertainment world.

Text Messages Mention Andre Harrell and Chadwick Boseman

During her testimony, Mia’s text messages revealed emotional exchanges with Diddy. On March 8, 2019, she recommended that he watch the Netflix series Love by director Judd Apatow, according to reporting from the New York Post.

Later, on May 14, 2020, Mia reached out to Diddy after the death of his mentor, record executive Andre Harrell. Harrell played a major role in shaping Diddy’s career and was often credited with discovering him. In her message, Mia wrote:

“Puff my heart is broken about Dre. I’ve spent all week crying for you as well.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

She also messaged him after the tragic passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, and Diddy responded with:

“How are you? Yeah, life is crazy.”

These exchanges painted a more personal picture of their connection, but they were only a small part of what Mia shared on the stand.

Alarming Allegations of Tracking and Control

One of the most serious claims made by Mia was about Diddy’s alleged controlling behavior, especially toward singer Cassie Ventura, who was in an on-and-off relationship with the rapper for years.

“He’s stolen my phone many times, he’s stolen Cassie’s phone many times,” Mia told the jury.

“He’s put tracking devices on her car. I’m not sure what he’s capable of. I was terrified.”

This statement was part of a series of allegations pointing to a pattern of manipulation and control. Mia claimed she lived in fear and that these actions made her feel constantly monitored.

Sexual Assault Allegations Revealed

Mia also dropped a bombshell in court: she accused Diddy of sexually assaulting her multiple times during her employment. This was the first time she had publicly made these claims, although Diddy’s legal team immediately challenged her on the timing of the accusations.

Brian Steel, Diddy’s defense attorney, questioned why Mia hadn’t brought up sexual assault during a 2017 settlement negotiation over unpaid wages. Mia had initially demanded $10 million for what she said was owed to her in bonuses, severance pay, and overtime. But the matter was eventually settled for $400,000, which she had to split with her lawyers.

“I Didn’t Know It Could Be Used in a Settlement”

Mia explained to the court why she hadn’t brought up the assault back then. She said she didn’t realize that allegations of sexual abuse could be included in legal negotiations at the time.

She told the jury that it wasn’t until 2024 that she discussed the sexual assault claims with prosecutors. According to Mia, it took years for her to understand the full scope of what she had experienced and to feel safe enough to speak out.

What Comes Next in the Trial?

As the trial continues, Mia’s testimony has become a key moment in the case against Diddy. Her words — and the emotional weight behind them — have added fresh intensity to the federal investigation.

While Diddy has denied all allegations and maintains his innocence, the court proceedings have begun to peel back layers of his once carefully managed public image. And with Mia’s testimony bringing up celebrity connections, deeply personal messages, and shocking accusations, it’s clear that this trial is far from just a legal matter — it’s reshaping how the public sees one of hip-hop’s most powerful figures.

The courtroom remains tense as more testimonies are expected in the coming days, and all eyes are now on what evidence will surface next.