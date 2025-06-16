Elijah Blue Allman Hospitalized After Overdose, Renewing Concerns Over His Wellbeing

Elijah Blue Allman son of singer-actress Cher and the late rock icon Gregg Allman was hospitalized on Saturday, June 14, after authorities in Landers, California, responded to a report of a man behaving erratically.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrived to find Allman, 48, already being attended to by medical personnel. A subsequent search of the premises led to the discovery of illegal drugs. He was then admitted to a hospital for urgent care. The incident is currently under investigation, and the nature of the substances involved has not been disclosed.

The comes amid a fraught personal history between Allman and his mother, who had previously sought legal conservatorship over her son. Citing chronic substance abuse and mental health challenges, Cher petitioned in late 2023 to manage the financial distributions Allman receives from a trust set up by his late father. However, after months of legal wrangling, she dropped the case in September without prejudice—leaving open the possibility of reviving it later.

Elijah’s downward spiral has also affected his personal life. His wife of 11 years, singer Marieangela King, filed for divorce earlier this year, calling their 13-year relationship “a beautiful journey” in a public statement while requesting privacy. The divorce filing marked a tumultuous period for the couple, who had previously attempted to dissolve the marriage in 2021 before withdrawing the petition temporarily in 2024.

The couple’s past conflicts also saw dramatic moments in 2022, when King accused Cher of arranging a private intervention—allegedly involving four men removing Allman from a hotel room on their anniversary night. Cher later denied the claims, explaining in a People magazine interview that her actions stemmed purely from maternal concern and not malice.

Must Read: Iran Foreign Minister: US Could Stop Israel Attacks With Just ‘One Phone Call’