Home > Hollywood > Gigi Hadid recalls she auditioned for live-action remake of 'Tangled'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 11, 2025 04:13:02 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 9 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid revealed in her latest cover story with Kendall Jenner that she once auditioned for the role of Rapunzel in the live-action remake of the animated film ‘Tangled’, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reflecting on the experience, Hadid told Jenner, “What do we do in this job anymore that scares us?” Though she ultimately did not secure the role, she added, “I was really proud of my scene.”

Preparing for the audition, Hadid took singing lessons even during fashion month, but acknowledged, “I knew they were going to go with a real singer.” She also mentioned she planned to show Jenner her audition footage, as per the outlet.

Disney’s live-action reimagining of its 2010 animated film, which focused on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale heroine, has been put on pause, according to studio insiders. The project had been in active development, with The Greatest Showman helmer Michael Gracey on board to direct and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson penning the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the decision to pause the project followed Disney’s underwhelming box-office performance of the live-action Snow White and subsequent controversies. Meanwhile, Disney’s live-action Moana is scheduled for release on July 10, 2026.

In addition to Hadid, actor Corey Mylchreest, known for My Oxford Year, auditioned for the role of Flynn Rider in Tangled.

“We don’t have the footage anymore. I deleted it and then I burnt it and then I burnt the phone that I filmed on. And then I burnt the room that I did it in. And then I burnt myself,” he quipped of his audition. “No, it wasn’t very good. They then told me that they wanted someone with singing experience,” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS