Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
Halle Berry Reacts To Cannes 2025 Dress Code Change, Reveals Last-Minute Outfit Swap

Oscar-winner Halle Berry, serving as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, revealed she had to ditch her original designer gown due to a surprise red carpet dress code change.

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry, serving as a jury member at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, shared her thoughts on the festival's updated red carpet dress code and addressed the long-standing debate over a female James Bond.


Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry, serving as a jury member at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, shared her thoughts on the festival’s updated red carpet dress code and addressed the long-standing debate over a female James Bond.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Berry revealed she had to make a last-minute outfit change after being caught off guard by the Cannes Film Festival’s newly revised dress code. The updated rules prohibit nudity and “voluminous outfits”especially dresses with long trains that could obstruct other guests and complicate seating arrangements inside the theatre.

“I had an amazing dress by Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train’s too big,” Berry told reporters. “I had to make a pivot. But the nudity part, I do think, is probably also a good rule,” she added.

Festival organisers have stated that individuals who do not adhere to the new guidelines may be denied red carpet access.

Halle Berry on Playing James Bond: “I Don’t Know If 007 Should Be a Woman”

When asked whether she would like to see or play a female version of James Bond, Berry offered a candid response. Having portrayed NSA agent Jinx in the 2002 Bond film Die Another Day, Berry said:

“I don’t know if 007 should be a woman. I mean, you know, in 2025, it’s nice to say, ‘Oh, she should be a woman.’ But I don’t really know if I think that’s the right thing to do. And no, I doubt there’ll be a Jinx spin-off. At the time, it could’ve happened, it probably should’ve happened. Would’ve loved for that to happen. But I think that time has passed.”

Cannes Red Carpet Rules Spark Conversations

The Cannes Film Festival has tightened its dress code amid increasing instances of bold fashion choices on the red carpet. In recent years, outfits featuring giant trains, sheer fabrics, and visible nudity have tested the limits of the festival’s fashion policy.

The new guidelines also bring a positive update elegant flat shoes are now officially allowed on the red carpet, a change praised by jury president Juliette Binoche. “On the heel side, I think it’s a very good idea, by experience,” said the French actor.

