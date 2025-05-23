Home
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Stanislav Yanevski, best known for playing Viktor Krum in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, recently underwent emergency surgery after suffering from a serious breathing issue.

Stanislav Yanevski, best known for playing Viktor Krum in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, recently underwent emergency surgery after suffering from a serious breathing issue. The 40-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital shortly after celebrating his birthday on May 16.

Sharing a photo from his hospital bed, Yanevski revealed the ordeal in an emotional Instagram post. “Soon after my birthday I was hospitalised due to inability to breathe. I was taken into surgery and the photo was taken right after I had come out of the surgical room,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Yanevski (@stan_yanevski)

Known for his private nature, Yanevski said he chose to keep the matter quiet to avoid alarming his loved ones. “I went through this in silence as I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody. I’ve always been this way. I fight through struggles in quiet,” he shared, adding his thanks to the few close ones and family members who were aware and stood by him.

Though he’s still recovering, Yanevski gave fans a hopeful update: “Things are looking great. I will be able to breathe freely, experience all scents of life… something I had lost over the past months.”

The actor mentioned that temporary medical pieces still in his nose are affecting his speech, so he has paused his Cameo bookings for now. A recent check-up, however, brought positive news. “My doctor said that I’m recovering really well and was actually quite surprised with my progress.”

Grateful for the support he received, he signed off with love and optimism. “Much love from me to you all and have a wonderful and majestic weekend ahead. Yours truly, Stan.”

Following his Harry Potter fame, Yanevski appeared in Hostel: Part II, the war thriller Resistance, and the Bulgarian TV series Prod prikritie. His latest work includes the 2021 action film Last Man Down.

