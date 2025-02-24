Ke Huy Quan’s Surprise Cameo In ‘The White Lotus’ Has Fans Buzzing

With all the buzz for season 3 of 'The White Lotus,' which aired on Sunday, February 23, here's a surprise for viewers. There was a familiar voice that appeared on the other end of a panicked phone call from Jason Isaacs Timothy Ratliff, which created the whole suspense.

In the first episode, it was revealed that Timothy was being investigated for a financial crime. He finally got some answers from his business partner, who was voiced by Ke Huy Quan. In the same episode, Kenny finally calls Timothy back and is revealed to be Quan. Although Quan is not credited for the role on IMDb, as per the sources.

Has Ke Huy Quan Joined The Series, Or It’s Just A Cameo?

As of now, Ke Huy Quan has not joined ‘The White Lotus.’ He just did a voice cameo. Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time “The White Lotus” creator Mike White has recruited a very famous friend to play a small voice part in his vacation dramedy.

In Season 2, Laura Dern is heard on the other end of the phone as the estranged wife of Michael Imperioli’s character, Dominic.

Ke Huy Quan Work Front

On the work front, Quan started as real estate agent Marvin Gable in the action-comedy film ‘Love Hurts.’ It’s the first leading role for Quan, who returned to acting after a near 20-year hiatus for his Academy Award-winning performance in the 2022 film ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’ It was new territory for him, but he says he’s approaching it all with a sense of humility, taking cues from some seasoned pros.

