Keith David And Kurt Russell Come Together After 40 Years To Celebrate John Carpenter

Kurt Russell, who played R.J. MacReady in The Thing, shared a behind-the-scenes anecdote about the oversized sombrero he famously wore in the film.

Legendary filmmaker John Carpenter has officially received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the ceremony turned into a heartwarming reunion that thrilled fans of his iconic 1982 horror classic, The Thing.

For the first time in 40 years, Kurt Russell and Keith David made a public appearance together to honor Carpenter, who directed them in the cult sci-fi horror film that continues to captivate audiences decades later. The emotional moment took place at 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

Acclaimed special effects artist Greg Nicotero also joined the celebration, praising Carpenter as a trailblazer who “altered the way we watch movies.” In a lighthearted moment, Nicotero joked, “Maybe now we’ll finally find out if Kurt or Keith was The Thing.” David, laughing, replied, “It wasn’t me,” before expressing heartfelt gratitude to Carpenter for giving him his first film role, calling it a “beautiful” experience.

Kurt Russell, who played R.J. MacReady in The Thing, shared a behind-the-scenes anecdote about the oversized sombrero he famously wore in the film. “He [Carpenter] said, ‘It’s gonna be great, man.’ And he was right,” Russell recalled with a smile.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The event also saw appearances by PJ Soles, known for her role in Carpenter’s Halloween, who shared photos with Nick Castle (the original Michael Myers), and Carpenter’s ex-wife Adrienne Barbeau, who shared a joyful moment with Slash of Guns N’ Roses.

In true Carpenter fashion, the director closed the event with his signature dry wit: “Thank you for this place on this sacred boulevard where people and dogs can pee on me at any time.”

Fans and film buffs can now visit John Carpenter’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star to pay tribute to the master of horror, whose work in films like Halloween, Escape from New York, They Live, and The Thing continues to inspire generations.

ALSO READ: Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences