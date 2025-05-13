Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
Kim Kardashian In Tears As She Recalls Life-Threatening Paris Robbery In Court

The robbers fled with jewellery estimated at $10 million, including an 18.88-carat diamond engagement ring gifted to Kardashian by her then-husband Kanye West.

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian gave a tearful testimony at the Palais de Justice in Paris on Tuesday, recounting the traumatic 2016 robbery in which she feared she would be raped and murdered.


Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian gave a tearful testimony at the Palais de Justice in Paris on Tuesday, recounting the traumatic 2016 robbery in which she feared she would be raped and murdered. The emotional court appearance comes as ten suspects, dubbed the “grandpa gang,” stand trial for orchestrating France’s biggest personal robbery in two decades.

Kardashian, who was 35 at the time, was in Paris for Fashion Week and staying at a luxury hotel when two men dressed as police officers burst into her room. The assailants, armed and aggressive, tied her up using zip ties and tape, pointed a gun at her, and dragged her naked into the bathroom while demanding her jewellery.

“I was certain I was going to be raped and killed,” the 44-year-old mother of four told the court, describing how one of the robbers tied her hands and legs while the other pointed a gun at her back. “I said a prayer for my family and hoped my sister wouldn’t find me dead.”

The robbers fled with jewellery estimated at $10 million, including an 18.88-carat diamond engagement ring gifted to Kardashian by her then-husband Kanye West. The high-profile crime shocked the world and changed Kardashian’s approach to personal security.

“We never felt unsafe before”

“I used to travel without security. We never felt unsafe before. But this experience changed everything,” she said.

The group on trial includes nine men and one woman, aged between 35 and 78. Their nickname, “grandpa gang,” has frustrated Kardashian. “It’s almost a decade ago they were younger and stronger. It’s misleading to call them that now,” she added.

During the hearing, Judge David De Pas read aloud a letter of apology from one of the accused, 68-year-old Aomar Aît Khedache, known as “Old Omar.” The letter expressed remorse after seeing Kardashian speak publicly about her trauma. Fighting back tears, she responded: “I forgive you, but it doesn’t erase the fear, trauma, and how my life has forever changed.”

Kardashian, who has advocated for prison reform in the U.S. and once lobbied then-President Donald Trump to commute a life sentence, reiterated her belief in second chances while standing firm in support of victims.

Her best friend and stylist, Simone Harouche, also testified, recalling her terror and belief she might never see her children again. She found Kardashian after the robbers fled, her ankles bound, and hopping down the stairs in search of help.The trial continues as France revisits a crime that highlighted the vulnerabilities even high-profile individuals face and sparked a broader conversation on celebrity security and trauma.

