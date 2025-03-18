Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Hollywood»
  • Mariah Carey Honors Her Late Mother Patricia In Heartfelt Speech At 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Mariah Carey Honors Her Late Mother Patricia In Heartfelt Speech At 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

With a career spanning over three decades, Mariah Carey continues to be a trailblazer in the music industry.

Mariah Carey Honors Her Late Mother Patricia In Heartfelt Speech At 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Mariah Carey


Mariah Carey delivered an emotional speech as she accepted the Icon Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The legendary singer, known for her record-breaking hits, paid tribute to her late mother, Patricia Carey, while celebrating her journey in the music industry.

Introduced by LL Cool J, Mariah Carey, 55, took the stage after stunning performances by Muni Long and Tori Kelly, who paid homage to her with renditions of her classic hits. Known for her diva charm, Carey kicked off her speech with a lighthearted quip: “Is the lighting okay? Because I don’t like bad lighting.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

She then expressed her gratitude to iHeartRadio, reminiscing about her childhood dreams. “As a kid, I used to listen to my favorite artists on the radio and dream of being on the airwaves myself. Now, for those of you who may not know what airwaves are, think of it as the non-WiFi version of streaming, OK?” Carey joked.

Mariah Carey Honors Fans and Late Mother Patricia

Carey, who has amassed an enduring fanbase, also acknowledged her Lambily the affectionate name for her fans. “To my fans, Lambily. You’ve been with me through every step of this journey. Your love and loyalty are the greatest gift, and I’m endlessly thankful for each one of you.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the evening coincided with Saint Patrick’s Day, the “We Belong Together” singer paid tribute to her late mother. “On this Saint Patrick’s Day, I want to honor my mother, Patricia Carey, for giving me the gift of music.” The emotional moment resonated deeply with the audience, as Patricia was a former opera singer who played a pivotal role in Mariah’s musical upbringing.

Mariah Carey’s Heartbreaking Loss

Mariah Carey’s acceptance speech carried even greater weight given her recent loss. In August 2024, both her mother and sister, Alison Carey, tragically passed away on the same day. Mariah released an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, sharing her grief: “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

With a career spanning over three decades, Mariah Carey continues to be a trailblazer in the music industry. Her Icon Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards cements her status as one of the greatest artists of all time. As fans celebrate her legacy, Carey’s heartfelt tribute to her mother proves that the gift of music she inherited will continue to inspire generations to come.

ALSO READ: ‘Too Old’, Lady Gaga Condemns Ageism In Music Industry During iHeartRadio Awards Speech

Filed under

Mariah Carey Icon Award 2025 Mariah Carey iHeartRadio Music Awards

Prince William has been k

Prince William To Receive A New Honour; Can You Guess What It Is?
In 2015, during a high-pr

Did You Know Mark Zuckerberg Once Asked China’s President to Name His Daughter—But Got Rejected
A shocking security breac

Major Security Breach At Shri Mata Vaishni Devi Shrine; Woman Arrested With Pistol
Today brings promising op

Leo Daily Horoscope For March 18, 2025: Financial Gains And Relationship Strengthening
newsx

Lionel Messi Out Of World Cup Qualifiers: How Argentina Will Cope Without Their Star Player...
EAM S Jaishankar has stro

‘Need Order In The World’: S Jaishankar On Strong UN, Kashmir Issue And Importance Of...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Prince William To Receive A New Honour; Can You Guess What It Is?

Prince William To Receive A New Honour; Can You Guess What It Is?

Did You Know Mark Zuckerberg Once Asked China’s President to Name His Daughter—But Got Rejected

Did You Know Mark Zuckerberg Once Asked China’s President to Name His Daughter—But Got Rejected

Major Security Breach At Shri Mata Vaishni Devi Shrine; Woman Arrested With Pistol

Major Security Breach At Shri Mata Vaishni Devi Shrine; Woman Arrested With Pistol

Leo Daily Horoscope For March 18, 2025: Financial Gains And Relationship Strengthening

Leo Daily Horoscope For March 18, 2025: Financial Gains And Relationship Strengthening

Lionel Messi Out Of World Cup Qualifiers: How Argentina Will Cope Without Their Star Player Against Brazil and Uruguay

Lionel Messi Out Of World Cup Qualifiers: How Argentina Will Cope Without Their Star Player...

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips