Mariah Carey Honors Her Late Mother Patricia In Heartfelt Speech At 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Mariah Carey delivered an emotional speech as she accepted the Icon Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The legendary singer, known for her record-breaking hits, paid tribute to her late mother, Patricia Carey, while celebrating her journey in the music industry.

Introduced by LL Cool J, Mariah Carey, 55, took the stage after stunning performances by Muni Long and Tori Kelly, who paid homage to her with renditions of her classic hits. Known for her diva charm, Carey kicked off her speech with a lighthearted quip: “Is the lighting okay? Because I don’t like bad lighting.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

She then expressed her gratitude to iHeartRadio, reminiscing about her childhood dreams. “As a kid, I used to listen to my favorite artists on the radio and dream of being on the airwaves myself. Now, for those of you who may not know what airwaves are, think of it as the non-WiFi version of streaming, OK?” Carey joked.

Mariah Carey Honors Fans and Late Mother Patricia

Carey, who has amassed an enduring fanbase, also acknowledged her Lambily the affectionate name for her fans. “To my fans, Lambily. You’ve been with me through every step of this journey. Your love and loyalty are the greatest gift, and I’m endlessly thankful for each one of you.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the evening coincided with Saint Patrick’s Day, the “We Belong Together” singer paid tribute to her late mother. “On this Saint Patrick’s Day, I want to honor my mother, Patricia Carey, for giving me the gift of music.” The emotional moment resonated deeply with the audience, as Patricia was a former opera singer who played a pivotal role in Mariah’s musical upbringing.

Mariah Carey’s Heartbreaking Loss

Mariah Carey’s acceptance speech carried even greater weight given her recent loss. In August 2024, both her mother and sister, Alison Carey, tragically passed away on the same day. Mariah released an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, sharing her grief: “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

With a career spanning over three decades, Mariah Carey continues to be a trailblazer in the music industry. Her Icon Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards cements her status as one of the greatest artists of all time. As fans celebrate her legacy, Carey’s heartfelt tribute to her mother proves that the gift of music she inherited will continue to inspire generations to come.

ALSO READ: ‘Too Old’, Lady Gaga Condemns Ageism In Music Industry During iHeartRadio Awards Speech