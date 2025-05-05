Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
MET Gala 2025: What’s Closed In NYC On May 5?

The Met Gala, one of the most exclusive and glamorous fashion events in the world, is set to take place on Monday, May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Met Gala, one of the most exclusive and glamorous fashion events in the world, is set to take place on Monday, May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Known for its jaw-dropping celebrity outfits and A-list guest list, the gala always causes a frenzy—not just in fashion circles but also on the streets of Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

When to Tune In

The real fun starts when the stars arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. ET. That’s when you’ll want to be glued to your phone watching all the red carpet madness go down under that giant tent outside the museum. Pro tip: Have snacks ready – this fashion marathon lasts for hours!

NYC Traffic Alert!

Heads up, New Yorkers! The Upper East Side is about to become a celebrity zoo, which means:

  1. Roads closing:

  • Fifth Avenue from 79th to 85th Street

  • 86th Street between Central Park West and Fifth Avenue

 If you usually commute through there around dinner time, maybe take the long way home or just stay put and watch the chaos from your couch like the rest of us.

Security is No Joke

With all these famous faces in one place, security will be tighter than Kim K’s corset. Expect to see:

  •  Cops everywhere
  • Extra patrols
  •  Metal detectors galore

It’s all to make sure the only drama we get is fashion drama (looking at you, Rihanna’s never-late-but-always-late arrivals).

