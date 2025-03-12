Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Hollywood»
  • Michelle Keegan And Mark Wright Welcome Baby Girl, Reveal Heartfelt Name

Michelle Keegan And Mark Wright Welcome Baby Girl, Reveal Heartfelt Name

Keegan, best known for her roles in Brassic and Coronation Street, and Wright, a former The Only Way Is Essex personality, first announced the pregnancy in December, sharing a heartwarming image of Keegan’s growing baby bump.

Michelle Keegan And Mark Wright Welcome Baby Girl, Reveal Heartfelt Name


Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have officially stepped into parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple, who have been married since 2015, shared the joyful news with their fans on Wednesday, revealing their daughter’s namePalma Elizabeth Wright.

The name carries a deep personal significance for the pair. According to The Sun, Palma is inspired by their strong ties to Mallorca, Spain, where Palma is the capital. The Mediterranean island holds a special place in their hearts, as they have spent considerable time there and even announced their pregnancy with a beach photoshoot on the island. A source close to the couple stated, “Majorca is like a second home to them.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

Meanwhile, Elizabeth is a sentimental tribute to Keegan’s great-great-grandmother. In a 2018 episode of Who Do You Think You Are?, the Coronation Street actress discovered that her great-great-grandmother, Elizabeth, had a remarkable connection to history her daughter’s birth was registered by renowned Suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst. The revelation deepened Keegan’s sense of pride in her heritage. “I’ve always been very, very proud of my family,” she shared on the show. “From my grandma to my mum, I’ve always been around strong women, and now, looking at my ancestors, I totally understand why.”

Outpouring of love from fans

Following their announcement, the couple received an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike. Body Coach Joe Wicks expressed his emotions in the comments, writing, “Ffs I’m crying over here. I know how much you’ve wanted to be a dad and you’ll be an amazing dad too. This is the most beautiful thing to see. So happy for you both.” Former Coronation Street stars Denise Welch and Helen Flanagan also sent their well wishes, with Flanagan writing, “Oh Michelle, congratulations!” accompanied by affectionate emojis.

Keegan, best known for her roles in Brassic and Coronation Street, and Wright, a former The Only Way Is Essex personality, first announced the pregnancy in December, sharing a heartwarming image of Keegan’s growing baby bump. Their journey to parenthood has captivated fans, and with the arrival of little Palma Elizabeth Wright, the couple embarks on an exciting new chapter in their lives.

ALSO READ: Sadie Sink Joins Tom Holland In Upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel

Filed under

Mark Wright Michelle Keegan

The Buffalo Bills are set

Buffalo Bills Expected To Trade CB Kaiir Elam To Dallas Cowboys
U.S President Donald Trum

Trump Warns Of ‘Very Bad’ Financial Moves Against Russia But Seeks Peace
Michelle Keegan and Mark

Michelle Keegan And Mark Wright Welcome Baby Girl, Reveal Heartfelt Name
Barcelona prodigy Lamine

Lamine Yamal Delivers Mature Response To Racist Abuse From Real Madrid Fans
Hollywood’s next big su

Sadie Sink Joins Tom Holland In Upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel
The Hyderabad Cyber Crime

Telangana Journalists Arrested Over Alleged Defamatory Video On CM Revanth Reddy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Buffalo Bills Expected To Trade CB Kaiir Elam To Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills Expected To Trade CB Kaiir Elam To Dallas Cowboys

Trump Warns Of ‘Very Bad’ Financial Moves Against Russia But Seeks Peace

Trump Warns Of ‘Very Bad’ Financial Moves Against Russia But Seeks Peace

Lamine Yamal Delivers Mature Response To Racist Abuse From Real Madrid Fans

Lamine Yamal Delivers Mature Response To Racist Abuse From Real Madrid Fans

Sadie Sink Joins Tom Holland In Upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel

Sadie Sink Joins Tom Holland In Upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel

Telangana Journalists Arrested Over Alleged Defamatory Video On CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Journalists Arrested Over Alleged Defamatory Video On CM Revanth Reddy

Entertainment

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How Her Co-Stars Reacted

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or A Girl?

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them For Buddy Comedy Now’

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women