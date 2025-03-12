Michelle Keegan And Mark Wright Welcome Baby Girl, Reveal Heartfelt Name

Keegan, best known for her roles in Brassic and Coronation Street, and Wright, a former The Only Way Is Essex personality, first announced the pregnancy in December, sharing a heartwarming image of Keegan’s growing baby bump.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have officially stepped into parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple, who have been married since 2015, shared the joyful news with their fans on Wednesday, revealing their daughter’s namePalma Elizabeth Wright.

The name carries a deep personal significance for the pair. According to The Sun, Palma is inspired by their strong ties to Mallorca, Spain, where Palma is the capital. The Mediterranean island holds a special place in their hearts, as they have spent considerable time there and even announced their pregnancy with a beach photoshoot on the island. A source close to the couple stated, “Majorca is like a second home to them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

Meanwhile, Elizabeth is a sentimental tribute to Keegan’s great-great-grandmother. In a 2018 episode of Who Do You Think You Are?, the Coronation Street actress discovered that her great-great-grandmother, Elizabeth, had a remarkable connection to history her daughter’s birth was registered by renowned Suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst. The revelation deepened Keegan’s sense of pride in her heritage. “I’ve always been very, very proud of my family,” she shared on the show. “From my grandma to my mum, I’ve always been around strong women, and now, looking at my ancestors, I totally understand why.”

Outpouring of love from fans

Following their announcement, the couple received an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike. Body Coach Joe Wicks expressed his emotions in the comments, writing, “Ffs I’m crying over here. I know how much you’ve wanted to be a dad and you’ll be an amazing dad too. This is the most beautiful thing to see. So happy for you both.” Former Coronation Street stars Denise Welch and Helen Flanagan also sent their well wishes, with Flanagan writing, “Oh Michelle, congratulations!” accompanied by affectionate emojis.

