Monday, March 3, 2025
Mick Jagger Surprises Oscars Audience As Presenter, Jokes About Replacing Bob Dylan

Mick Jagger


Rock legend Mick Jagger made an unexpected appearance at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night, presenting the award for Best Original Song. The Rolling Stones frontman took the stage with his signature charisma and even poked fun at how he ended up with the presenting gig, joking that he wasn’t the Academy’s first choice.

“I’m greatly honored to be invited to give this award for Best Original Song tonight, and much as I love doing it, I wasn’t the first choice to give this award out,” Jagger quipped. “The producers really wanted Bob Dylan to do this. Bob didn’t want to do it because he said the best songs this year were obviously in the movie A Complete Unknown.

Jagger then added with a laugh, “Bob said, ‘You should find somebody younger.’ I said, ‘Okay, I’m younger! I’m younger than Bob, I’ll do it.’ So here I am.” A source later confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the remark was meant as a lighthearted joke.

Jagger went on to present the Oscar for Best Original Song to El Mal from Emilia Pérez, composed by Clément Ducol and Camille, with lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard. The song triumphed over fellow nominees “The Journey” (The Six Triple Eight), “Like a Bird” (Sing Sing), “Mi Camino” (also from Emilia Pérez), and “Never Too Late” (Elton John: Never Too Late).

Rock-and-roll flair

While Jagger is best known for his legendary career as the lead singer and co-founder of The Rolling Stones, his presence at the Oscars added a rock-and-roll flair to Hollywood’s biggest night. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and has been a dominant force in the music industry for over six decades.

The 2025 Oscars proved to be one of the most competitive in years, with the night’s biggest winner being Anora, which took home five awards, including Best Picture. Other major highlights included Adrien Brody securing his second Oscar for The Brutalist and Mikey Madison winning Best Actress. Meanwhile, A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic that was a strong contender throughout awards season, walked away empty-handed despite nominations for Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet) and Best Original Song.

Jagger’s surprise appearance and witty banter added a dose of rock-star charm to the star-studded evening, making his turn as a presenter one of the night’s most memorable moments.

Mick Jagger oscars 2025

