Mikey Madison Wins Best Actress Oscar, Pledges Support For Sex Worker Community

Madison’s Oscar win is not just a career-defining moment but also a significant cultural statement, amplifying the voices of marginalized communities.

Mikey Madison took home the Academy Award for Best Actress at the 96th Oscars, earning the prestigious honor for her critically acclaimed performance in Sean Baker’s Anora. The film, which was a frontrunner in several major categories, follows the story of a sex worker whose life is turned upside down after marrying the son of a Russian oligarch.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Powerful Acceptance Speech

In an emotional acceptance speech, Madison expressed gratitude for the recognition and took a moment to highlight the sex worker community, which she has vocally supported throughout the awards season.

“This is very surreal,” Madison said as she accepted her award. “I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me. To be here, standing in this room today, is really incredible.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Academy Award winner Mikey Madison has a nice ring to it! Congratulations on winning the Oscar for Best Actress. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/90ILXEsbXa — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

She went on to acknowledge the sex worker community, stating, “I just want to recognize and honor the sex worker community. Yes. I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people, the women that I’ve had the privilege of meeting from that community have been one of the highlights of this incredible experience.”

Competitive Best Actress Race

Madison’s victory at the Oscars caps off a successful awards season in which she also won Best Actress at the BAFTAs and the Spirit Awards. She was nominated alongside Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), and Demi Moore (The Substance). The race for Best Actress was particularly competitive, with Moore having gained early momentum after major wins at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards. However, Madison’s BAFTA win solidified her as a strong Oscar contender.

Best Actress winner Mikey Madison at the 97th #Oscars Photo Credit: Roger Kisby pic.twitter.com/jxmC7UH1fF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Sean Baker’s Anora has been praised for its raw and authentic storytelling, with Madison’s performance receiving widespread acclaim. Throughout the awards circuit, Madison has consistently used her platform to advocate for sex workers’ rights. At the BAFTAs, she similarly expressed her solidarity, stating, “You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and ally.”

Madison’s Oscar win is not just a career-defining moment but also a significant cultural statement, amplifying the voices of marginalized communities. Her commitment to advocacy continues to resonate beyond Hollywood, marking her as not only a talented actress but also a powerful ally.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2025 Pays Emotional Tribute To LA’s Strength Amid Wildfires: ‘The Work Continues’