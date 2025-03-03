Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Hollywood»
  • Mikey Madison Wins Best Actress Oscar, Pledges Support For Sex Worker Community

Mikey Madison Wins Best Actress Oscar, Pledges Support For Sex Worker Community

Madison’s Oscar win is not just a career-defining moment but also a significant cultural statement, amplifying the voices of marginalized communities.

Mikey Madison Wins Best Actress Oscar, Pledges Support For Sex Worker Community

Mikey Madison


Mikey Madison took home the Academy Award for Best Actress at the 96th Oscars, earning the prestigious honor for her critically acclaimed performance in Sean Baker’s Anora. The film, which was a frontrunner in several major categories, follows the story of a sex worker whose life is turned upside down after marrying the son of a Russian oligarch.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Powerful Acceptance Speech

In an emotional acceptance speech, Madison expressed gratitude for the recognition and took a moment to highlight the sex worker community, which she has vocally supported throughout the awards season.

“This is very surreal,” Madison said as she accepted her award. “I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me. To be here, standing in this room today, is really incredible.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

She went on to acknowledge the sex worker community, stating, “I just want to recognize and honor the sex worker community. Yes. I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people, the women that I’ve had the privilege of meeting from that community have been one of the highlights of this incredible experience.”

Competitive Best Actress Race

Madison’s victory at the Oscars caps off a successful awards season in which she also won Best Actress at the BAFTAs and the Spirit Awards. She was nominated alongside Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), and Demi Moore (The Substance). The race for Best Actress was particularly competitive, with Moore having gained early momentum after major wins at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards. However, Madison’s BAFTA win solidified her as a strong Oscar contender.

Sean Baker’s Anora has been praised for its raw and authentic storytelling, with Madison’s performance receiving widespread acclaim. Throughout the awards circuit, Madison has consistently used her platform to advocate for sex workers’ rights. At the BAFTAs, she similarly expressed her solidarity, stating, “You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and ally.”

Madison’s Oscar win is not just a career-defining moment but also a significant cultural statement, amplifying the voices of marginalized communities. Her commitment to advocacy continues to resonate beyond Hollywood, marking her as not only a talented actress but also a powerful ally.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2025 Pays Emotional Tribute To LA’s Strength Amid Wildfires: ‘The Work Continues’

Filed under

Mikey Madison oscars 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Oscar-Winning ‘No Other Land’ Directors Urge Global Action For Palestinian Rights

Oscar-Winning ‘No Other Land’ Directors Urge Global Action For Palestinian Rights

‘India Is A Country Where Protecting Nature Is A Part Of Culture’: PM Modi On World Wildlife Day, Watch

‘India Is A Country Where Protecting Nature Is A Part Of Culture’: PM Modi On...

‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat’: Congress Spokesperson Body Shames India Captain

‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat’: Congress Spokesperson Body Shames India Captain

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake...

Mick Jagger Surprises Oscars Audience As Presenter, Jokes About Replacing Bob Dylan

Mick Jagger Surprises Oscars Audience As Presenter, Jokes About Replacing Bob Dylan

Entertainment

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife? Actor Tells Jazz Charton ‘I’m Really Sorry I Did This Again’ During Oscars Speech

Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife? Actor Tells Jazz Charton ‘I’m Really Sorry I Did This

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The Brutalist, Calls Out Antisemitism And Racism

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The Academy Awards live

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard