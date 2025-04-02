Home
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
‘No Squeezing When You Have A Baby’: Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Welcome Their Second Child

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, have welcomed their second child together. While there had been speculation that the actress was expecting, it has now been confirmed that she has quietly embraced motherhood once again.

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, have welcomed their second child together. While there had been speculation that the actress was expecting, it has now been confirmed that she has quietly embraced motherhood once again.

Fans first started wondering about the new arrival when Lawrence was recently seen out with Maroney, notably without a visible baby bump. People magazine later confirmed the happy news, revealing that the couple had successfully kept the birth under wraps.

Lawrence’s Second Pregnancy Journey

Jennifer Lawrence’s second pregnancy was first confirmed in October 2024. At the time, sources close to the couple hinted at when the baby might be due.

“She loves being a mom,” an insider told People. “She’s thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her.”

The couple, who have been married since 2019, are already parents to their three-year-old son, Cy.

Parenthood’s Impact on Lawrence’s Career

Since becoming a mother, Lawrence has spoken candidly about how parenthood has changed her outlook on work and life. In a 2023 interview with fellow actress Cameron Diaz for Interview magazine, she shared how having a child has made her more selective in choosing film roles.

“There’s no squeezing when you have a baby,” she explained. “There’s just home, and it’s the best. It definitely helps weed out projects—‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?’”

Her words resonated with many working parents who face similar dilemmas when balancing their careers with family life.

What’s Next for Jennifer Lawrence?

Despite her focus on motherhood, Jennifer Lawrence is not stepping away from Hollywood. She has already lined up her next major project—a murder mystery film titled The Wives, inspired by the popular reality TV series Real Housewives.

Not only will Lawrence star in the film, but she will also take on a production role, further solidifying her presence behind the scenes in Hollywood.

As fans celebrate the actress’s growing family, they also eagerly anticipate seeing her back on screen in her latest venture.

