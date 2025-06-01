‘Nothing But Good Things To Say’: Timothée Chalamet’s Ex-Girlfriend Reacts To His Relationship With Kylie Jenner

Eiza González isn’t holding back when it comes to sharing her thoughts on ex-boyfriend Timothée Chalamet’s high-profile relationship with Kylie Jenner. During her recent appearance on the show Cheap Shots, the 35-year-old actress was full of praise for Chalamet and made it clear there are no hard feelings between them.

Eiza González isn’t holding back when it comes to sharing her thoughts on ex-boyfriend Timothée Chalamet’s high-profile relationship with Kylie Jenner. During her recent appearance on the show Cheap Shots, the 35-year-old actress was full of praise for Chalamet and made it clear there are no hard feelings between them.

“I’m obsessed with them, and I love Timmy,” Eiza said warmly. “I think he’s the most talented, sweetest — honestly, sweetest boy — and I’m just so proud to see him thriving and doing great in his career, and we’re just good friends.”

Even when asked directly about the Instagram photo of Chalamet and Jenner that she “liked,” Eiza responded with complete sincerity. “They looked so cute together,” she said, smiling. “They look so in love and so cute.”

No Drama Here: “We’re Just Good Friends”

Fans have often wondered about the nature of Eiza and Timothée’s brief romance, especially since their relationship never made it to red carpet status. The two were first spotted together back in 2020, when paparazzi photographed them sharing a kiss while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — a moment that made headlines across celebrity news outlets including Page Six.

When asked during the interview about “what really went down” between her and Chalamet, Eiza simply laughed off the question, suggesting there’s no scandal or drama behind their past. Instead, she continued to express only support for her former flame.

“I have nothing but amazing things to say about him,” she emphasized again.

Chalamet and Jenner: A Romance in the Spotlight

Chalamet, now 29, has been romantically linked to Kylie Jenner since April 2023, when dating rumors began to swirl after they were spotted spending time together. The relationship, which many fans initially doubted, has proven to be long-term. Earlier this year, the couple made their red carpet debut at the prestigious David di Donatello Awards in Rome, confirming that things between them are indeed serious.

Jenner, 27, and Chalamet have remained mostly private about their relationship, but public appearances and affectionate photos have continued to fuel interest from fans and media alike.

A New Chapter: Eiza Opens Up About Her Current Love Life

While Eiza is more than happy to cheer on her ex’s current romance, she’s also moving forward with her own love story. During the same Cheap Shots interview, the Baby Driver star revealed how her relationship with Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov began — and it started with a DM.

“It was such a gentleman message,” she said, clearly touched by the memory. “I was really impressed by him … and then I gave him a shot and here we are!”

Though she didn’t spill too many details about where things stand now with Dimitrov, her tone hinted that the two are still going strong — or at least on good terms.