Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Hollywood»
  • Oscar-Winning ‘No Other Land’ Directors Urge Global Action For Palestinian Rights

Oscar-Winning ‘No Other Land’ Directors Urge Global Action For Palestinian Rights

The film’s success marks a significant moment in documentary filmmaking, as it brings global attention to the realities faced by Palestinian communities in the occupied territories.

Oscar-Winning ‘No Other Land’ Directors Urge Global Action For Palestinian Rights

'No Other Land' team proudly poses with their Oscars


The Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land took center stage at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night, with its co-directors making a passionate plea for Palestinian national rights and an end to violence in Gaza.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Accepting the award for Best Documentary Feature, the film’s four directors Palestinian journalist Basel Adra, Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham, and filmmakers Hamdan Ballal and Rachel Szor used their moment on stage to urge the world to take action against what they described as the “ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people.”

“We call on the world to take serious actions to stop the injustice and to stop the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people,” said Adra. “About two months ago, I became a father, and my hope to my daughter is that she will not have to live the same life I’m living now, always fearing settlers, violence, home demolitions, and forcible displacements.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The documentary, made by a collective of Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers, chronicles the forced displacement of Palestinian families in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The film captures the struggles of these communities as their villages are cleared to make way for an Israeli military training ground. Filming began in 2019 and concluded in 2023, just months before the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Power of collaboration

Abraham emphasized the power of collaboration between Palestinians and Israelis in highlighting the crisis. “We made this film, Palestinians and Israelis, because together, our voices are stronger,” he said. “When I look at Basel, I see my brother, but we are unequal. We live in a regime where I am free under civilian law and Basel is under military laws that destroy his life and he cannot control.” He also called for a political solution that ensures national rights for both Palestinians and Israelis, while criticizing U.S. policies that, he argued, obstruct the path to peace.

The film’s success marks a significant moment in documentary filmmaking, as it brings global attention to the realities faced by Palestinian communities in the occupied territories. Despite being the highest-grossing Oscar-nominated documentary of the year, No Other Land has yet to secure an official U.S. distributor.

As tensions continue to escalate in the region, the filmmakers’ message resonated beyond the Dolby Theatre, sparking widespread discussions about the ongoing conflict and the urgent need for a just resolution. The documentary, through its raw and unfiltered storytelling, amplifies the voices of those affected and challenges the international community to respond.

ALSO READ: Mick Jagger Surprises Oscars Audience As Presenter, Jokes About Replacing Bob Dylan

Filed under

No Other Land Oscar 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘India Is A Country Where Protecting Nature Is A Part Of Culture’: PM Modi On World Wildlife Day, Watch

‘India Is A Country Where Protecting Nature Is A Part Of Culture’: PM Modi On...

‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat’: Congress Spokesperson Body Shames India Captain

‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat’: Congress Spokesperson Body Shames India Captain

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake...

Mick Jagger Surprises Oscars Audience As Presenter, Jokes About Replacing Bob Dylan

Mick Jagger Surprises Oscars Audience As Presenter, Jokes About Replacing Bob Dylan

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Entertainment

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife? Actor Tells Jazz Charton ‘I’m Really Sorry I Did This Again’ During Oscars Speech

Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife? Actor Tells Jazz Charton ‘I’m Really Sorry I Did This

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The Brutalist, Calls Out Antisemitism And Racism

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The Academy Awards live

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard