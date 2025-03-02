Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Hollywood»
  • Oscars 2025: Check Out The Complete List Of This Year’s Academy Award Nominees

Oscars 2025: Check Out The Complete List Of This Year’s Academy Award Nominees

The 97th Academy Awards promise an exciting night with a diverse lineup of films spanning multiple genres.

Oscars 2025: Check Out The Complete List Of This Year’s Academy Award Nominees


The 97th Academy Awards, set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will celebrate excellence in cinematic achievements. The event, scheduled to begin at 5:30 am IST on March 3, will feature Hollywood’s top talents vying for the industry’s most prestigious accolades. Leading the nominations is Netflix’s musical thriller Emilia Pérez with 13 nods. Here’s a complete list of this year’s Oscar nominees:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Best Picture

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I’m Still Here
  • Nickel Boys
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Best Actor

  • Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
  • Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
  • Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
  • Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
  • Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Actress

  • Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
  • Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
  • Mikey Madison (Anora)
  • Demi Moore (The Substance)
  • Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Best Supporting Actor

  • Yura Borisov (Anora)
  • Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
  • Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
  • Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
  • Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Supporting Actress

  • Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
  • Ariana Grande (Wicked)
  • Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
  • Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
  • Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Director

  • Sean Baker (Anora)
  • Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
  • James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
  • Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
  • Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Best Original Screenplay

  • Anora (Sean Baker)
  • The Brutalist (Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold)
  • A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)
  • September 5 (Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum and Alex David)
  • The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • A Complete Unknown (James Mangold and Jay Cocks)
  • Conclave (Peter Straughan)
  • Emilia Pérez (Jacques Audiard)
  • Nickel Boys (RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes)
  • Sing Sing (Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar)

Best International Film

  • I’m Still Here (Brazil)
  • The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)
  • Emilia Pérez (France)
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
  • Flow (Latvia)

Best Cinematography

  • The Brutalist
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Maria
  • Nosferatu

Best Costume Design

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Gladiator II
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Best Editing

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • A Different Man
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Best Original Score

  • The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)
  • Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)
  • Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol and Camille)
  • Wicked (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)
  • The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)

Best Original Song

  • El Mal (Emilia Pérez) – Clément Ducol and Camille
  • The Journey (The Six Triple Eight) – Diane Warren
  • Like A Bird (Sing Sing) – Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada
  • Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez) – Camille and Clément Ducol
  • Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late) – Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin

Best Production Design

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Best Sound

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Better Man
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Wicked

Best Animated Film

  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short

  • Beautiful Men
  • In the Shadow of the Cypress
  • Magic Candies
  • Wander to Wonder
  • Yuck!

Best Documentary Film

  • Black Box Diaries
  • No Other Land
  • Porcelain War
  • Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
  • Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

  • Death by Numbers
  • I Am Ready, Warden
  • Instruments of a Beating Heart
  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Live-Action Short

  • A Lien
  • Anuja
  • I’m Not a Robot
  • The Last Ranger
  • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

The 97th Academy Awards promise an exciting night with a diverse lineup of films spanning multiple genres. The prestigious ceremony will be watched by millions worldwide, as fans and critics eagerly anticipate the winners.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: Here’s The Full List Of Performers And Presenters

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

oscars 2025 oscars 2025 nomination

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Has Karnataka’s Chitra Purushottam Gone Viral? Bold Bride Sparks Debate | Watch

Why Has Karnataka’s Chitra Purushottam Gone Viral? Bold Bride Sparks Debate | Watch

Why is Harrison Ford Not Presenting Oscars This Year Despite Being Announced?

Why is Harrison Ford Not Presenting Oscars This Year Despite Being Announced?

Oscars 2025: Here’s The Full List Of Performers And Presenters

Oscars 2025: Here’s The Full List Of Performers And Presenters

Oscars 2025: Where And When To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

Oscars 2025: Where And When To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

Fiaz Ahmed Shines As Bahrain Takes 1-0 Lead Against Singapore In T20I Series

Fiaz Ahmed Shines As Bahrain Takes 1-0 Lead Against Singapore In T20I Series

Entertainment

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard