Oscars 2025: Check Out The Complete List Of This Year’s Academy Award Nominees

The 97th Academy Awards, set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will celebrate excellence in cinematic achievements. The event, scheduled to begin at 5:30 am IST on March 3, will feature Hollywood’s top talents vying for the industry’s most prestigious accolades. Leading the nominations is Netflix’s musical thriller Emilia Pérez with 13 nods. Here’s a complete list of this year’s Oscar nominees:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actor

Adrien Brody ( The Brutalist )

Timothée Chalamet ( A Complete Unknown )

Colman Domingo ( Sing Sing )

Ralph Fiennes ( Conclave )

Sebastian Stan ( The Apprentice )

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo ( Wicked )

Karla Sofía Gascón ( Emilia Pérez )

Mikey Madison ( Anora )

Demi Moore ( The Substance )

Fernanda Torres ( I’m Still Here )

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov ( Anora )

Kieran Culkin ( A Real Pain )

Edward Norton ( A Complete Unknown )

Guy Pearce ( The Brutalist )

Jeremy Strong ( The Apprentice )

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro ( A Complete Unknown )

Ariana Grande ( Wicked )

Felicity Jones ( The Brutalist )

Isabella Rossellini ( Conclave )

Zoe Saldaña ( Emilia Pérez )

Best Director

Sean Baker ( Anora )

Brady Corbet ( The Brutalist )

James Mangold ( A Complete Unknown )

Jacques Audiard ( Emilia Pérez )

Coralie Fargeat ( The Substance )

Best Original Screenplay

Anora (Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold)

A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)

September 5 (Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum and Alex David)

The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown (James Mangold and Jay Cocks)

Conclave (Peter Straughan)

Emilia Pérez (Jacques Audiard)

Nickel Boys (RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes)

Sing Sing (Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar)

Best International Film

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Original Score

The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)

Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)

Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol and Camille)

Wicked (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)

The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)

Best Original Song

El Mal ( Emilia Pérez ) – Clément Ducol and Camille

The Journey ( The Six Triple Eight ) – Diane Warren

Like A Bird ( Sing Sing ) – Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

Mi Camino ( Emilia Pérez ) – Camille and Clément Ducol

Never Too Late ( Elton John: Never Too Late ) – Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Animated Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Documentary Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Live-Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

The 97th Academy Awards promise an exciting night with a diverse lineup of films spanning multiple genres. The prestigious ceremony will be watched by millions worldwide, as fans and critics eagerly anticipate the winners.

