Oscars 2025: Check Out The Complete List Of This Year’s Academy Award Nominees

The 97th Academy Awards, set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will celebrate excellence in cinematic achievements. The event, scheduled to begin at 5:30 am IST on March 3, will feature Hollywood’s top talents vying for the industry’s most prestigious accolades. Leading the nominations is Netflix’s musical thriller Emilia Pérez with 13 nods. Here’s a complete list of this year’s Oscar nominees:
Best Picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Actor
- Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
- Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
- Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
- Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
- Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
- Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
- Mikey Madison (Anora)
- Demi Moore (The Substance)
- Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
Best Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov (Anora)
- Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
- Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
- Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
- Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Best Supporting Actress
- Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
- Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
- Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Best Director
- Sean Baker (Anora)
- Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
- James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Best Original Screenplay
- Anora (Sean Baker)
- The Brutalist (Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold)
- A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)
- September 5 (Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum and Alex David)
- The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown (James Mangold and Jay Cocks)
- Conclave (Peter Straughan)
- Emilia Pérez (Jacques Audiard)
- Nickel Boys (RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes)
- Sing Sing (Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar)
Best International Film
- I’m Still Here (Brazil)
- The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)
- Emilia Pérez (France)
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
- Flow (Latvia)
Best Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Editing
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Original Score
- The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)
- Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)
- Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol and Camille)
- Wicked (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)
- The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)
Best Original Song
- El Mal (Emilia Pérez) – Clément Ducol and Camille
- The Journey (The Six Triple Eight) – Diane Warren
- Like A Bird (Sing Sing) – Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada
- Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez) – Camille and Clément Ducol
- Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late) – Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin
Best Production Design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best Animated Film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best Documentary Film
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
- Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short
- Death by Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Live-Action Short
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
The 97th Academy Awards promise an exciting night with a diverse lineup of films spanning multiple genres. The prestigious ceremony will be watched by millions worldwide, as fans and critics eagerly anticipate the winners.
ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: Here’s The Full List Of Performers And Presenters