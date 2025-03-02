Oscars 2025: Here’s The Full List Of Performers And Presenters

Six powerhouse female artists will grace the stage with performances celebrating the filmmaking community and honoring industry legends.

The 2025 Academy Awards, set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, promise an evening of grand performances and star-studded presentations. The Oscars, airing live on ABC and streaming on Hulu on Sunday, March 2, will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, with Nick Offerman serving as the announcer. The show is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official live red carpet event airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Star-Studded Performances

Despite initial concerns that the Best Original Song nominees would not be performed, this year’s Oscars telecast will be packed with musical showcases. Six powerhouse female artists will grace the stage with performances celebrating the filmmaking community and honoring industry legends.

Performers:

Doja Cat

Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande

LISA (BLACKPINK)

Queen Latifah (Quincy Jones tribute)

RAYE

Erivo and Grande, who star in Wicked, are expected to perform songs from the film, likely opening the show. Queen Latifah will lead a special tribute to legendary music producer Quincy Jones, who passed away in November 2024 at the age of 91. The Los Angeles Master Chorale will also make a special appearance during the ceremony.

A-List Presenters

In addition to the stellar musical acts, a diverse lineup of Hollywood stars will take the stage as presenters, ranging from veteran actors to rising talents.

Presenters:

Joe Alwyn

Dave Bautista

Halle Berry

Sterling K. Brown

Penélope Cruz

Willem Dafoe

Ana de Armas

Lily-Rose Depp

Robert Downey Jr.

Elle Fanning

Harrison Ford

Gal Gadot

Andrew Garfield

Whoopi Goldberg

Selena Gomez

Goldie Hawn

Samuel L. Jackson

Scarlett Johansson

John Lithgow

Cillian Murphy

Connie Nielsen

Amy Poehler

Margaret Qualley

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Alba Rohrwacher

Zoe Saldaña

June Squibb

Ben Stiller

Emma Stone

Oprah Winfrey

Bowen Yang

Rachel Zegler

The Academy has hinted at surprise appearances and unannounced cameos throughout the night, making this year’s event even more exciting.

With a combination of thrilling performances, heartfelt tributes, and Hollywood’s biggest names, the 2025 Oscars are set to be a memorable celebration of film and music.

