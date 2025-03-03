Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
Oscars 2025 Pays Emotional Tribute To LA’s Strength Amid Wildfires: ‘The Work Continues’

The broadcast opened with a heartfelt tribute to Los Angeles, featuring an aerial shot of the Hollywood sign accompanied by Judy Garland’s voice proclaiming, “There’s no place like home” from The Wizard of Oz.

The 97th Academy Awards took a solemn yet hopeful tone as it paid tribute to the city of Los Angeles, which recently endured devastating wildfires. Hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, the ceremony acknowledged the city’s resilience while celebrating the magic of cinema.

O’Brien addressed the wildfires in his opening monologue, recognizing the hardship faced by Los Angeles residents. “The people of Los Angeles have clearly been through a devastating ordeal and this needs to be addressed,” he said. “In moments such as this, any awards show can seem self-indulgent and superfluous, but what I want to have us do is remember why we gathered here tonight.” He also highlighted the dedication of Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes workers, including “craftspeople, technicians, costumers,” and others who bring films to life. Despite challenges such as the fires and divisive politics, O’Brien emphasized that “the work continues.”

The broadcast opened with a heartfelt tribute to Los Angeles, featuring an aerial shot of the Hollywood sign accompanied by Judy Garland’s voice proclaiming, “There’s no place like home” from The Wizard of Oz. A montage followed, showcasing iconic movie scenes filmed in the city, including Mulholland Drive, La La Land, Iron Man, Barbie, Her, and Everything Everywhere All At Once. The montage concluded with a poignant message: “We <3 LA.”

The tribute continued with a powerful musical performance by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, stars of the upcoming Wizard of Oz prequel Wicked. Grande performed Somewhere Over the Rainbow, while Erivo sang The Wiz’s Home. The two then joined forces for Defying Gravity, the signature anthem from Wicked, against a backdrop of Los Angeles’ glittering skyline.

O’Brien’s monologue balanced somber reflection with levity, poking fun at Hollywood staples, streaming platforms, and Oscar-nominated films. He quipped about Netflix’s frequent price hikes and humorously referenced The Brutalist and Conclave. He also took a playful jab at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, incorporating a staged skit featuring a delivery driver and a mysterious package thief.

While the night celebrated cinematic achievements, it also acknowledged the resilience of a city facing adversity. Through moving performances, heartfelt tributes, and moments of humor, the Academy Awards underscored that, despite hardships, the spirit of Hollywood—and Los Angeles remains unbroken. As O’Brien aptly put it, “Through trauma and joy, this seemingly absurd ritual is going to be here … the magic, the madness, the grandeur and joy of film worldwide is going to be with us forever.”

