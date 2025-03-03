Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga’s Anuja Falls Short As ‘I Am Not A Robot’ Wins Best Live-Action Short

Despite not securing the Oscar, Anuja continues to make an impact globally. Currently streaming on Netflix, the film has received critical acclaim for its storytelling and social relevance.

At the 97th Academy Awards, Anuja, the short film backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and two-time Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, lost the Best Live-Action Short award to the Dutch sci-fi short film I Am Not A Robot (Ik ben geen robot). Directed by Victoria Warmerdam, I Am Not A Robot tells the story of Lara, a woman who repeatedly fails CAPTCHA tests and is suddenly transported to an unsettling new reality.

Anuja’s impact

Anuja was among the five nominees in the category, competing against Alien, The Last Ranger, The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, and the eventual winner, I Am Not A Robot. Despite its loss, Anuja has garnered widespread acclaim for its poignant narrative and compelling social message.

Congratulations, I'M NOT A ROBOT is taking home the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ckRjjhInNs
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai, Anuja revolves around the life of its nine-year-old titular character, who works in a garment factory with her older sister Palak. The film explores the difficult choices faced by children caught between economic hardship and the pursuit of education. Featuring performances by Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag, the short film sheds light on the harsh realities of child labor and systemic exploitation.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an executive producer of Anuja, expressed her deep connection to the project, stating, “This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present.” She further described Anuja as “a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives.”

Anuja is an Oscar-nominated short film that makes us question how privileged we are in society. Must watch a short film I can say. pic.twitter.com/v4zJtPToea — Chitram (@shravstweets) March 1, 2025

Guneet Monga, known for her previous Oscar-winning projects The Elephant Whisperers and Period: End of Sentence, also spoke about the significance of Anuja, calling it “a story of unparalleled courage, a film made with a lot of heart.” She praised director Adam J Graves for delivering a powerful message through an “empowered and entertaining lens.”

Streaming on Netflix

Despite not securing the Oscar, Anuja continues to make an impact globally. Currently streaming on Netflix, the film has received critical acclaim for its storytelling and social relevance. Produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), Shine Global, and Krushan Naik Films, Anuja highlights the struggles of working children and aims to drive conversations about their rights and opportunities.

With Anuja, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Guneet Monga have once again reinforced their commitment to meaningful cinema that raises awareness about pressing social issues. While the Oscar win eluded them this time, the film’s journey continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

