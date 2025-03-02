Oscars 2025: Where And When To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

The much-awaited 97th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The much-awaited 97th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This grand event is one of the biggest nights in Hollywood, where the best of the film industry is honored. Movie lovers across the world are eagerly waiting to see who will take home the golden statuette this year. Here are all the essential details about the upcoming event.

Where to Watch the Oscars in India

For fans in the United States, the Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC, starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. In India, viewers can catch the ceremony early in the morning on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 5:30 AM IST. The event will be telecast live on Star Movies and Star Movies Select. Those who prefer streaming can watch the show live on Disney+ Hotstar, ensuring that no one misses out on the excitement of Hollywood’s biggest awards night.

Who Is Hosting and Presenting at the Oscars 2025?

This year, the Academy Awards will be hosted by the well-known television host and comedian Conan O’Brien. This will be O’Brien’s first time hosting the prestigious ceremony, and fans are looking forward to his signature humor and wit on stage.

In addition to the host, a stellar lineup of presenters will grace the stage. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Oprah Winfrey, Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., and Zoe Saldaña, will present awards throughout the night.

In an interview with Lara Spencer on Good Morning America, O’Brien shared his thoughts on hosting the Oscars. “I’m just going to keep popping in and just yell, ‘Host!'” he joked. “Like during someone’s emotional speech when they’ve just won and they’re saying a beautiful thing about their grandmother who believed in them, and I lean in, ‘Host!’ Jarring. Upsetting. Probably a bad idea.”

Special Performances to Look Forward To

The Oscars are not just about awards—they also feature spectacular performances. This year, audiences can expect breathtaking musical acts from top artists.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will perform songs from their much-anticipated musical drama Wicked. Other renowned artists, including BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Raye, Doja Cat, and Queen Latifah, will also take the stage for special performances, making the night even more memorable.

Oscar 2025 Nominees: Who’s in the Running?

The nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards showcase a diverse range of films and talents. A significant highlight this year is Karla Sofía Gascón, who made history by becoming the first openly trans woman nominated in an acting category for her performance in Emilia Pérez. The film itself leads the nominations with a total of 13 nods.

Following closely behind, The Brutalist and Wicked have each received 10 nominations, making them strong contenders in various categories.

In the Best Actor category, Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody are among the frontrunners. Meanwhile, the Best Actress category includes Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres, and Mikey Madison, all vying for the prestigious award.

A Special Moment for Indian Cinema

India has a proud moment to celebrate at this year’s Oscars. Anuja, a film backed by renowned producers Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra, has earned a nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category. This historic achievement has garnered immense excitement among Indian audiences, as they eagerly await the final results on Oscars night.

With an incredible host, top-tier presenters, thrilling performances, and groundbreaking nominations, the 97th Academy Awards promise to be an unforgettable night.