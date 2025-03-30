Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Hollywood»
  • Richard Chamberlain, Iconic ‘Dr. Kildare’ And Miniseries Star Dies At 90

Richard Chamberlain, Iconic ‘Dr. Kildare’ And Miniseries Star Dies At 90

Chamberlain’s contributions to television and film spanned more than six decades, and he continued acting into the 21st century with roles in Will & Grace, Touched by an Angel, and The Drew Carey Show.

Richard Chamberlain, the beloved actor best known for his role as Dr. James Kildare in the 1960s medical drama Dr. Kildare and as the “King of the Miniseries,” has passed away at the age of 90. Chamberlain died on Saturday night in Waimānalo, Hawaii, due to complications following a stroke, according to his publicist, Harlan Boll.

A Career That Defined Television History

Chamberlain first gained national fame in 1961 when he starred in NBC’s Dr. Kildare, a role that made him a household name and a teenage heartthrob. With his all-American charm and compassionate portrayal of the young doctor, he won the hearts of audiences and was named Photoplay magazine’s Most Popular Male Star for three consecutive years from 1963 to 1965.

As the popularity of television miniseries surged, Chamberlain cemented his legacy with unforgettable performances in Centennial (1978), Shōgun (1980), and The Thorn Birds (1983). His portrayal of Father Ralph de Bricassart in The Thorn Birds, opposite Rachel Ward, was a career-defining moment, earning him a Golden Globe and contributing to the show’s massive success, with over 100 million viewers tuning in.

Hollywood Success and Later Life

Beyond television, Chamberlain’s career extended to film and theater. He starred in movies such as The Towering Inferno, The Three Musketeers series, and The Music Lovers, where he played composer Tchaikovsky. On stage, he showcased his vocal and acting talents in Broadway productions, including My Fair Lady (1994) and The Sound of Music (1999).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In 2003, Chamberlain publicly came out as gay in his autobiography, Shattered Love, revealing the personal struggles he faced in an era when Hollywood expected leading men to conform to traditional expectations. He spoke candidly about hiding his sexuality for decades to protect his career.

A Lasting Legacy

Chamberlain’s contributions to television and film spanned more than six decades, and he continued acting into the 21st century with roles in Will & Grace, Touched by an Angel, and The Drew Carey Show. His impact on the entertainment industry remains significant, particularly for his pioneering work in television miniseries and his courageous personal revelations.

Martin Rabbett, Chamberlain’s longtime partner, expressed his grief in a heartfelt statement: “Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies.”

ALSO READ: Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime Debate Cannot Be Ignored

Filed under

Dr. Kildare Richard Chamberlain

U.S. President Donald Tru

Donald Trump Suggests Third Presidential Term, ‘I’m Not Joking’
Eid al-Fitr, also known a

From Sheer Khurma To Biryani: Here Are The Must-Try Dishes In Eid al-Fitr 2025
US President Donald Trump

Trump ‘Pissed Off’ And ‘Very Angry’ At Putin, Warns Of Harsh Economic Sanctions On Russia
Maharashtra Navnirman Sen

‘Stop Reading History On WhatsApp Rather Delve Into History Books’, Raj Thackeray On Aurangzeb Controversy
newsx

South African Man Rapes And Murders 8 Day Old Daughter When Wife Out To Buy...
Inter Milan bolstered the

Inter Milan Secures Crucial 2-1 Win Over Udinese To Stay On Top
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump Suggests Third Presidential Term, ‘I’m Not Joking’

Donald Trump Suggests Third Presidential Term, ‘I’m Not Joking’

From Sheer Khurma To Biryani: Here Are The Must-Try Dishes In Eid al-Fitr 2025

From Sheer Khurma To Biryani: Here Are The Must-Try Dishes In Eid al-Fitr 2025

Trump ‘Pissed Off’ And ‘Very Angry’ At Putin, Warns Of Harsh Economic Sanctions On Russia

Trump ‘Pissed Off’ And ‘Very Angry’ At Putin, Warns Of Harsh Economic Sanctions On Russia

‘Stop Reading History On WhatsApp Rather Delve Into History Books’, Raj Thackeray On Aurangzeb Controversy

‘Stop Reading History On WhatsApp Rather Delve Into History Books’, Raj Thackeray On Aurangzeb Controversy

South African Man Rapes And Murders 8 Day Old Daughter When Wife Out To Buy Nappies

South African Man Rapes And Murders 8 Day Old Daughter When Wife Out To Buy...

Entertainment

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’ Backlash

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Lifestyle

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice