RIP Michelle Trachtenberg: Who Is Jay Cohen? Meet Her Longtime Boyfriend

Michelle Trachtenberg, the beloved actress known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, was in a long-term relationship with film producer and talent agent Jay Cohen before her tragic passing on February 26, 2025, at the age of 39. The couple had been linked since 2020, though their connection likely began earlier, as Trachtenberg joined Gersh Agency, where Cohen is a partner, in 2014.

Jay Cohen: A Hollywood Insider

Jay Cohen is a well-established figure in Hollywood, serving as a partner and head of film finance and distribution at the Gersh Agency, one of the oldest talent agencies in the industry. Before stepping into the world of entertainment, Cohen worked on Wall Street. However, his career trajectory changed when he moved to Los Angeles and inadvertently became involved in film production. Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015, Cohen recalled how he initially financed a film, only to realize that the producers had mismanaged funds. This experience led him to take over the project, learn the ins and outs of filmmaking, and eventually co-found a production company with actor Dustin Hoffman.

His Work in Film Production

Beyond his role as an agent, Cohen has an extensive background in producing films. Some of his notable projects include Swimming with Sharks, Two for the Money, and the romantic comedy Bride Wars, starring Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson. His expertise in both the financial and creative aspects of filmmaking has solidified his status as a key player in the industry.

A Private Relationship

Trachtenberg and Cohen maintained a low-key romance, rarely making public appearances together or discussing their relationship in the media. The actress first shared a glimpse of their romance on social media in February 2023, posting a selfie of the two smiling for Valentine’s Day. She later paid tribute to Cohen on his birthday in March 2024, writing, “Happy Birthday to the man who puts up with me @jaymcohen ❤️‍🔥💋🎂.”

While Trachtenberg was more reserved about their relationship online, Cohen first posted about her in July 2021. Sharing a festive Independence Day post, he captioned it, “#fireworks are every day with this one!! 🎆.” Over the years, he posted a few more glimpses into their lives together, including Halloween celebrations where Trachtenberg humorously painted his face for their Jekyll and Hyde costumes.

Cohen’s Personal Life

Outside of his professional accomplishments, Cohen is a devoted father to two daughters, Lili and Rachel. He frequently shares moments with them on social media, including his daughter Lili’s wedding in November 2023, where he expressed joy at welcoming a new member into his family. Earlier in the year, he also documented a rare vacation with both of his daughters, highlighting their close bond.

Remembering Michelle Trachtenberg

michelle trachtenberg has sadly passed away at the age of 39. rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/MQQkoeITKM — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 26, 2025

The news of Michelle Trachtenberg’s passing has left fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a talented actress and kind-hearted individual. While authorities confirmed that there was no suspicion of foul play in her death, her sudden departure has left a void in the entertainment industry and in the lives of those who knew her personally, including Cohen.

As the entertainment world pays tribute to Trachtenberg’s legacy, Cohen remains a respected figure in Hollywood, balancing his work in film finance and production while maintaining a private personal life. Their relationship, though largely out of the public eye, was a significant part of both their lives, as reflected in the heartfelt messages they shared over the years.

