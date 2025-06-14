Sabrina Carpenter Hits Back At Haters For Slamming Her New Album Cover: You’re Obsessed With It

American pop singer Sabrina Carpenter has announced the release of her seventh studio album, titled Man’s Best Friend, set to drop on August 29, 2025.

While the news stirred excitement among fans, the album cover has triggered a wave of backlash.

The provocative image features Carpenter on all fours, with a faceless man pulling her hair—prompting criticism from both organisations and fans alike.

Glasgow Women’s Aid Slams Album Cover as “Regressive”

The non-profit organisation Glasgow Women’s Aid, which supports victims of domestic abuse, voiced strong disapproval of the imagery. In a post on Thursday, they condemned the artwork, stating, “This isn’t edgy—it’s regressive.” They argued that the cover plays into misogynistic tropes and panders to the male gaze, undermining years of progress in challenging gender stereotypes.

I’m seeing a lot of discourse about Sabrina Carpenter’s new album cover… for those of you who may lack critical thinking skills, the cover is clearly satirical with a deeper meaning, portraying how the public views her, believing she is just for the male gaze. pic.twitter.com/hQ8rveNA06 — Wicked News Hub (@wickednewshub) June 11, 2025

“Reducing Women to Props and Pets” – Harsh Criticism from Activists

In their full statement, Glasgow Women’s Aid wrote, “Picturing herself on all fours, with a man pulling her hair and calling it Man’s Best Friend isn’t subversion. It’s a tired trope that portrays women as possessions and pets, promoting themes of control and violence.” The organisation added that it was particularly disappointing coming from an artist whose fanbase is primarily young women and girls.

Fans Join the Backlash Over Sabrina’s Album Imagery

Online reactions weren’t much kinder. Many fans took to social media to express their discomfort. One user commented, “That’s kinda embarrassing for you, not gonna lie. Get up.” Another said, “This makes me uncomfortable, especially considering what’s happening in the world. Totally tone deaf.”

Critics Say Artwork Promotes Misogyny and Undermines Feminism

Some fans viewed the imagery as misaligned with feminist values. One frustrated user wrote, “How is this not just appealing to the male gaze? Insanely misogynistic imagery.” Another added, “We fight so hard for women’s rights, only for you to reduce us to dogs and call us Man’s Best Friend? This isn’t it.”

Sabrina Carpenter Responds: “You’re Obsessed With It”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the 26-year-old artist responded to the controversy. Rather than backing down, Sabrina said the criticism is only fuelling the popularity of her sexually provocative content. “It’s always funny to me when people complain,” she remarked.

“They say, ‘All she does is sing about this,’ but those are the songs you made popular. Clearly, you love sex. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show.”

The Recording Academy has updated its rules for the 2026 Grammy Awards, introducing a separate category specifically for Best Album Cover, just a day after Sabrina Carpenter stirred online debate by revealing the artwork for her upcoming album.

On Thursday, the Academy announced that the previous categories for Best Recording Package and Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package will now be merged into a single Best Recording Package category. Meanwhile, Best Album Cover will stand alone as an individual award.

The most recent winner in the former category was Brat by Charli XCX, whose eye-catching cover quickly gained popularity in pop culture and internet memes.

