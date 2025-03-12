Home
Thursday, March 13, 2025
  Home»
  Hollywood»
  • Sadie Sink Joins Tom Holland In Upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel

Sadie Sink Joins Tom Holland In Upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel

Many fans believe Sink could be stepping into the shoes of X-Men’s Jean Grey, while others suggest she may portray a well-known redheaded character from Spider-Man’s comic book history.

Sadie Sink Joins Tom Holland In Upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel


Hollywood’s next big superhero adventure is shaping up, and a new star is swinging into the Spider-Man universe. Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink has been cast in the next Spider-Man film alongside Tom Holland, sources confirmed. The upcoming sequel, produced by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, is set to begin filming later this year.

While Marvel and Sony have yet to confirm her role, speculation is already swirling. Many fans believe Sink could be stepping into the shoes of X-Men’s Jean Grey, while others suggest she may portray a well-known redheaded character from Spider-Man’s comic book history. Regardless of her character, reports indicate that her role will be a significant one, particularly following the dramatic conclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw Peter Parker erasing his identity from the world.

Fresh faces can be expected

With that storyline in mind, the new Spider-Man installment is expected to introduce fresh faces while scaling back appearances from some of Holland’s previous co-stars. Sink marks the first major casting announcement for the film. The project will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and longtime Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal at the helm.

Holland, who is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, will begin work on Spider-Man after wrapping production on the historical epic.

For Sink, this marks a major move following her acclaimed performance as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things. The Netflix series recently completed filming its final season, one of 2025’s most anticipated TV releases. Before stepping into the Marvel universe, Sink will also make her Broadway debut in John Proctor Is the Villain, opening on April 4, and will be seen in the Searchlight musical O’Dessa, which recently premiered at SXSW and is set to release on Hulu next week.

With production on Spider-Man set to kick off later this year, fans will have to wait for more details on Sink’s role. However, her addition signals an exciting new chapter for the beloved superhero franchise.

