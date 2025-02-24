SAG Awards 2025: From Glam To Wow, Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

The 2025 SAG Awards brought a dazzling display of fashion as celebrities strutted their stuff on the iconic red carpet, leaving everyone in awe with their show-stopping looks.

From glamorous gowns to sharp suits, the night was filled with breathtaking outfits that made us say “wow!”. As stars turned heads with their impeccable style, we’ve rounded up the best-dressed celebs who truly owned the red carpet. Get ready for a front-row seat to the most fashionable moments of the night!

The SAG Awards recognizes both film and television, meaning that the big-screen stars will be joining this season’s best-dressed TV ensembles.

Best Dressed Celebs From On The Red Carpet

Timothee Chalamet

The first star on the list, who made heads turn with his sleek looks in a black leather outfit, is Timothée Chalamet. He spills out the aesthetic vibes in a daring green shirt, which he paired with a black leather suit and shades.

selena gomez

The second on the list is Selena Gomez, who looked chic yet simple in her back side-slit gown. The actress perfectly serves old Hollywood aesthetics in this off-shoulder thigh-high dress.

Millie Bobby Brown

Another actor is Millie Bobby Brown, who never fails to stun with her stylish yet compelling looks. She stands out in a satin gown, which has a cowl neckline. The actress kept it simple by accessorizing the outfit with diamond ear studs and rings.

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña always makes it obvious with her fashion and styling that it is never too late to look bold and young at the same time. She looked stylish in the black off-shoulder gown, which has a silver frill at the top, she accessorized it with minimal jewelry.

Ariana Grande

The last but not the least iconic entry of the event, Ariana Grande, exudes glamour and style in this baby pink off-shoulder gown. She accessorised it with minimal jwellery.

