Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Hollywood»
  • SAG Awards 2025: From Glam To Wow, Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

SAG Awards 2025: From Glam To Wow, Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

The 2025 SAG Awards brought a dazzling display of fashion as celebrities strutted their stuff on the iconic red carpet, leaving everyone in awe with their show-stopping looks.

SAG Awards 2025: From Glam To Wow, Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

SAG Awards 2025


The 2025 SAG Awards brought a dazzling display of fashion as celebrities strutted their stuff on the iconic red carpet, leaving everyone in awe with their show-stopping looks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

From glamorous gowns to sharp suits, the night was filled with breathtaking outfits that made us say “wow!”. As stars turned heads with their impeccable style, we’ve rounded up the best-dressed celebs who truly owned the red carpet. Get ready for a front-row seat to the most fashionable moments of the night!

The SAG Awards recognizes both film and television, meaning that the big-screen stars will be joining this season’s best-dressed TV ensembles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Best Dressed Celebs From On The Red Carpet

Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet

The first star on the list, who made heads turn with his sleek looks in a black leather outfit, is Timothée Chalamet. He spills out the aesthetic vibes in a daring green shirt, which he paired with a black leather suit and shades.

 

selena gomez
selena gomez

The second on the list is Selena Gomez, who looked chic yet simple in her back side-slit gown. The actress perfectly serves old Hollywood aesthetics in this off-shoulder thigh-high dress.

 

Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown

Another actor is Millie Bobby Brown, who never fails to stun with her stylish yet compelling looks. She stands out in a satin gown, which has a cowl neckline. The actress kept it simple by accessorizing the outfit with diamond ear studs and rings.

 

Zoe Saldaña
Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña always makes it obvious with her fashion and styling that it is never too late to look bold and young at the same time. She looked stylish in the black off-shoulder gown, which has a silver frill at the top, she accessorized it with minimal jewelry.

 

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

The last but not the least iconic entry of the event, Ariana Grande, exudes glamour and style in this baby pink off-shoulder gown. She accessorised it with minimal jwellery.

Also Read: Are Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro Hollywood’s Newest Couple?

Filed under

Best Dressed Actors SAG Awards 2025 SAG Awards 2025 Red Carpet

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine