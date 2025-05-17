Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For India’

As the final chapter of his iconic ‘Mission: Impossible’ series hits Indian theatres ahead of its U.S. release, Tom Cruise has once again captured the hearts of Indian fans — this time, with his candid admiration for Hindi cinema and a wish to someday make a film in India.

“I Love Bollywood” — Cruise on Indian Films

Speaking during the global promotional tour of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Cruise opened up about his love for Indian culture, cinema, and people. “I feel so much love for India,” he said. “India is an amazing country — the people, the culture. Every single moment, from landing there to visiting the Taj Mahal and spending time in Mumbai, is etched in my memory.”

The veteran actor praised the essence of Bollywood, saying, “I love the dancing, the singing, and the way actors in India perform with such ease. It’s so natural and full of life. I’ve grown up watching musicals, and Bollywood movies are something I truly enjoy — especially how you can just break out into a song mid-scene. It’s beautiful.”

Cruise also expressed a strong desire to work in a Bollywood-style project. “It would be so much fun and amazing to do that. I’d love to come back and make a movie in India,” he said, calling the mix of acting, dancing, and singing a “unique craft.”

Currently, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is playing in India across English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu formats, and has been released in 4DX and IMAX, nearly a week before its U.S. debut — a clear nod to Cruise’s enduring popularity among Indian audiences.

