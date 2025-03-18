Home
‘Too Old’, Lady Gaga Condemns Ageism In Music Industry During iHeartRadio Awards Speech

Lady Gaga


Lady Gaga took a stand against ageism in the music industry while accepting the Innovator Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17 at the Dolby Theatre. The 38-year-old pop icon, known for her bold artistic choices and advocacy, delivered a moving speech addressing how women in the industry are often deemed “too old” once they reach their late thirties.

Gaga, who has been a trailblazer in pop music, reflected on her career and emphasized her passion for innovation. “I don’t totally know how to think about this because winning an award honoring my entire career at 38 years old is a hard thing to get my head around,” she said. “On the one hand, I feel like I’ve been doing this forever, and on the other hand, I know I’m just getting started.”

Lady Gaga Calls Out Ageism in Music Industry

In her speech, Gaga pointed out the unrealistic expectations placed on women in pop music and how their careers are often unfairly judged by age. “Even though the world might consider a woman in her late thirties to be old for a pop star, which is insane, I promise that I’m just getting warmed up,” she asserted, challenging the industry’s outdated norms.

Gaga also shared her perspective on innovation in music, stating, “Innovation isn’t about breaking rules; it’s about writing your own and convincing the world they were theirs all along.” She referenced some of her most groundbreaking moments, such as arriving at the Grammys in an egg and creating anthems that were initially labeled as “too controversial.”

Honoring Her Roots and LGBTQ+ Community

The singer also paid tribute to her Italian-American heritage, crediting her grandmothers for inspiring her strength and resilience. “Tonight, I think of my grandmothers, fiercely brilliant Italian-American women who reinvented their destinies with nothing but strength, dreams, and determination,” Gaga said. “They didn’t invent technology or art; they invented possibility.”

Beyond calling out industry biases, Gaga reiterated her unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community, a fanbase that has long championed her music and advocacy efforts.

Lady Gaga’s iHeartRadio Nominations and Wins

Gaga was also among the night’s top nominees, receiving recognition in multiple categories. She earned nods for Best Collaboration and Best Music Video for her Grammy-winning song “Die with a Smile” with Bruno Mars. Additionally, her Chromatica Ball concert film was nominated in the Favorite On-Screen category.

Lady Gaga’s powerful speech has once again solidified her status as an industry innovator and a vocal advocate for change. With her words resonating across the music world, she continues to redefine what it means to be a pop icon beyond traditional industry expectations.

