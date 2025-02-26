Was Alcoholism Behind Michelle Trachtenberg’s Liver Transplant And Death?

Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, passed away at the age of 39 on February 26. Authorities have stated that she most likely died of natural causes, with no foul play suspected. However, speculation about her health and past struggles has surfaced, particularly regarding whether she suffered from alcoholism, leading to the liver transplant she reportedly underwent last year.

Reports of a Liver Transplant and Speculation

According to media reports, Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant in the past year. However, the specific reason for the transplant remains undisclosed. Some tabloids have speculated that she may have suffered from alcoholism, which could have contributed to liver complications. Despite these claims, there is no official confirmation or medical evidence to support this theory. The actor never publicly discussed having any issues with alcohol, nor did she confirm suffering from a liver-related illness.

Everyone saying that Michelle Trachtenberg Liver Transplant is caused by being an alcoholic is really annoying. If this is the truth and the case. I Have a severe liver disease I'm tea total and mine was caused by a once rare (not anymore since covid and I'm not jabbed) Mcas! — C'helle leigh-anne 🇵🇸 (@brookseybabe) February 26, 2025

Trachtenberg’s Public Denials

In early 2024, Trachtenberg addressed concerns about her health on Instagram, reassuring fans that she was “happy and healthy.” She denied speculation regarding any serious medical conditions, dismissing the rumors circulating in tabloids. Despite her reassurances, some of her followers had previously noted changes in her appearance, including yellowish eyes, which can be indicative of liver problems. However, no official statements or medical reports confirmed that she was suffering from a severe condition linked to alcohol use.

#MichelleTrachtenberg struggled with Alcoholism and was convinced to go out drinking after her liver surgery. It’s 2025, it no longer should be taboo to talk about addiction and if you think you are addicted/know someone with addiction, speak up. Do not be ashamed. #addiction pic.twitter.com/veQyQKa3aq — OkaYyyY (@bad_n_bougie) February 26, 2025

No Public Records of Alcohol-Related Issues

While some have speculated that Trachtenberg’s liver transplant was due to alcoholism, there is no known history of alcohol-related incidents in her past. She had no publicly reported DUI arrests or similar offenses that would suggest struggles with alcohol abuse. The reports linking her condition to alcoholism are based on speculation rather than verified information.

Michelle Trachtenberg is dead at 39. She didn’t die suddenly as some are saying on X, ABC News reported she had a liver transplant a few months back. pic.twitter.com/DC9Q8JjOlW — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) February 26, 2025

Investigation Into Her Death

The New York Post first reported Trachtenberg’s passing, citing sources who confirmed that she was found unresponsive at her New York home by her mother around 8 a.m. on February 26. NYPD officers responded to the scene and pronounced her dead. Authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected, but an official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

While speculation about Michelle Trachtenberg’s health and possible struggles with alcoholism continues to circulate, there is no confirmed evidence supporting these claims. Until the medical examiner releases an official cause of death, any allegations regarding alcoholism remain unverified. As fans and the entertainment industry mourn her passing, the focus remains on her career and legacy rather than unproven rumors about her personal life.

