Watch: ‘Freakier Friday’ Trailer Brings Back Classic Comedy With A New Spin

Disney has officially unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for Freakier Friday, the sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the film promises a fresh, multigenerational take on the classic body-swapping comedy, bringing back beloved characters while introducing new faces.

According to a press release from The Walt Disney Company, the sequel picks up years after the original film’s events. Anna (Lohan) now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter, and as Tess (Curtis) and Anna attempt to navigate the complexities of blending their families, they find themselves in an all-too-familiar supernatural predicament. This time, however, the body swap isn’t limited to just the mother-daughter duo Anna’s daughter and stepdaughter are also caught in the chaos, leading to an exciting four-way switch.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Star-Studded Cast Returns

Alongside Curtis and Lohan, Freakier Friday welcomes back several returning cast members, including Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. The sequel also introduces fresh talent, such as The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto, Never Have I Ever breakout Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons, and Julia Butters.

Disney’s Nostalgic Comeback

The original Freaky Friday was a box-office success, grossing over $160 million worldwide and becoming a fan-favorite family film. Based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel, the movie followed Tess, a widowed mother preparing for her wedding, and her rebellious teenage daughter, Anna, a passionate musician. Their sudden body swap, triggered by a mystical fortune cookie, forced them to walk in each other’s shoes and embrace their differences.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Disney officially announced the sequel in March 2024, confirming Ganatra as the director. Ganatra, known for her work on The High Note and Late Night, brings her expertise in heartfelt, character-driven storytelling to the project. Freakier Friday is penned by Dollface creator Jordan Weiss, with Andrew Gunn who produced the original movie returning as producer alongside former Disney executive Kristin Burr.

When Will Freakier Friday Release?

Disney has set Freakier Friday for a 2025 release, though an exact date is yet to be confirmed. With the trailer already generating excitement among fans, the sequel is poised to deliver a perfect blend of nostalgia and fresh storytelling for a new generation.

Watch Trailer here:

ALSO READ: How Did Doug Kiker Die? Singing Garbage Man From American Idol Season 18 Passes Away At 32