Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Hollywood»
  • Watch: ‘Freakier Friday’ Trailer Brings Back Classic Comedy With A New Spin

Watch: ‘Freakier Friday’ Trailer Brings Back Classic Comedy With A New Spin

The original Freaky Friday was a box-office success, grossing over $160 million worldwide and becoming a fan-favorite family film.

Watch: ‘Freakier Friday’ Trailer Brings Back Classic Comedy With A New Spin


Disney has officially unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for Freakier Friday, the sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the film promises a fresh, multigenerational take on the classic body-swapping comedy, bringing back beloved characters while introducing new faces.

According to a press release from The Walt Disney Company, the sequel picks up years after the original film’s events. Anna (Lohan) now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter, and as Tess (Curtis) and Anna attempt to navigate the complexities of blending their families, they find themselves in an all-too-familiar supernatural predicament. This time, however, the body swap isn’t limited to just the mother-daughter duo Anna’s daughter and stepdaughter are also caught in the chaos, leading to an exciting four-way switch.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Star-Studded Cast Returns

Alongside Curtis and Lohan, Freakier Friday welcomes back several returning cast members, including Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. The sequel also introduces fresh talent, such as The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto, Never Have I Ever breakout Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons, and Julia Butters.

Disney’s Nostalgic Comeback

The original Freaky Friday was a box-office success, grossing over $160 million worldwide and becoming a fan-favorite family film. Based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel, the movie followed Tess, a widowed mother preparing for her wedding, and her rebellious teenage daughter, Anna, a passionate musician. Their sudden body swap, triggered by a mystical fortune cookie, forced them to walk in each other’s shoes and embrace their differences.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Disney officially announced the sequel in March 2024, confirming Ganatra as the director. Ganatra, known for her work on The High Note and Late Night, brings her expertise in heartfelt, character-driven storytelling to the project. Freakier Friday is penned by Dollface creator Jordan Weiss, with Andrew Gunn who produced the original movie returning as producer alongside former Disney executive Kristin Burr.

When Will Freakier Friday Release?

Disney has set Freakier Friday for a 2025 release, though an exact date is yet to be confirmed. With the trailer already generating excitement among fans, the sequel is poised to deliver a perfect blend of nostalgia and fresh storytelling for a new generation.

Watch Trailer here:

ALSO READ: How Did Doug Kiker Die? Singing Garbage Man From American Idol Season 18 Passes Away At 32

Filed under

Freakier Friday Freakier Friday Trailer

Former House Speaker and

Nancy Pelosi Slams Government Funding Bill As An ‘Assault On Working Families’
Popular Malayalam social

Kerala Vlogger Junaid Dies In Road Accident While Facing Rape Allegations
Disney has officially unv

Watch: ‘Freakier Friday’ Trailer Brings Back Classic Comedy With A New Spin
Ukrainian President Volod

Zelenskyy Warns: ‘Putin Won’t End War On His Own,’ Urges Trump To Use US Strength...
In a shocking incident, e

Karnataka Horror: 8 Schoolgirls Hospitalised After Toxic Holi Colour Attack
newsx

Pi Day 2025: Why March 14 Is A Celebration Of Math, Science And Pie?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Nancy Pelosi Slams Government Funding Bill As An ‘Assault On Working Families’

Nancy Pelosi Slams Government Funding Bill As An ‘Assault On Working Families’

Kerala Vlogger Junaid Dies In Road Accident While Facing Rape Allegations

Kerala Vlogger Junaid Dies In Road Accident While Facing Rape Allegations

Zelenskyy Warns: ‘Putin Won’t End War On His Own,’ Urges Trump To Use US Strength For Ceasefire

Zelenskyy Warns: ‘Putin Won’t End War On His Own,’ Urges Trump To Use US Strength...

Karnataka Horror: 8 Schoolgirls Hospitalised After Toxic Holi Colour Attack

Karnataka Horror: 8 Schoolgirls Hospitalised After Toxic Holi Colour Attack

Pi Day 2025: Why March 14 Is A Celebration Of Math, Science And Pie?

Pi Day 2025: Why March 14 Is A Celebration Of Math, Science And Pie?

Entertainment

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her Dreams

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips