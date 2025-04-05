‘We Get On Like A House On Fire…’ Here Is What Made Will Poulter Ask His Co-Star Not To Look At Him On Set

Despite the delays, the 32-year-old actor described working with Chaudhry again as “a real treat,” calling him a “multi-talented guy” and a constant source of amusement on set.

Black Mirror star Will Poulter has revealed that filming the upcoming seventh season of the dystopian Netflix series came with unexpected challenges thanks to a case of uncontrollable giggles with comedian and co-star Asim Chaudhry.

Poulter, who first made his mark in Black Mirror’s iconic interactive episode Bandersnatch in 2018, reunites with Chaudhry in the new season, premiering Thursday, April 10 on Netflix. The actors struck up a close friendship during their first collaboration, but that bond proved both a blessing and a curse during filming this time around.

“We get on like a house on fire,” Poulter said. “My only issue working with him is that he makes me laugh too much. I’ve had to ask him not to even look at me because I couldn’t hold it together.”

The laughter became so uncontrollable that it even delayed production. “He was making me laugh through doors. I was on the other side of a door, and I was laughing at what he was doing,” Poulter added. “He’s just got funny bones.”

Despite the delays, the 32-year-old actor described working with Chaudhry again as “a real treat,” calling him a “multi-talented guy” and a constant source of amusement on set.

Beyond the laughs, Poulter recently opened up about a more serious side of his life his ongoing journey with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Speaking on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, the actor shared that he began experiencing intrusive thoughts as a child, describing them as “imaginative” but deeply distressing.

“I can remember having this voice in my head, telling me if I didn’t walk on certain paving stones on the way up to my mum and dad’s house, something terrible was going to happen to them,” he shared. Poulter credited counselling during his early teens for helping him cope, but admitted he initially felt very alone in his struggle.

The actor currently stars in A24’s new horror film Death of a Unicorn, further proving his versatility and depth as a performer. Fans can catch Will Poulter’s return to Black Mirror when Season 7 premieres on Netflix on April 10.

