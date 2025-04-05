Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Hollywood»
  • ‘We Get On Like A House On Fire…’ Here Is What Made Will Poulter Ask His Co-Star Not To Look At Him On Set

‘We Get On Like A House On Fire…’ Here Is What Made Will Poulter Ask His Co-Star Not To Look At Him On Set

Despite the delays, the 32-year-old actor described working with Chaudhry again as “a real treat,” calling him a “multi-talented guy” and a constant source of amusement on set.

‘We Get On Like A House On Fire…’ Here Is What Made Will Poulter Ask His Co-Star Not To Look At Him On Set

Will Poulter


Black Mirror star Will Poulter has revealed that filming the upcoming seventh season of the dystopian Netflix series came with unexpected challenges thanks to a case of uncontrollable giggles with comedian and co-star Asim Chaudhry.

Poulter, who first made his mark in Black Mirror’s iconic interactive episode Bandersnatch in 2018, reunites with Chaudhry in the new season, premiering Thursday, April 10 on Netflix. The actors struck up a close friendship during their first collaboration, but that bond proved both a blessing and a curse during filming this time around.

“We get on like a house on fire,” Poulter said. “My only issue working with him is that he makes me laugh too much. I’ve had to ask him not to even look at me because I couldn’t hold it together.”

The laughter became so uncontrollable that it even delayed production. “He was making me laugh through doors. I was on the other side of a door, and I was laughing at what he was doing,” Poulter added. “He’s just got funny bones.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the delays, the 32-year-old actor described working with Chaudhry again as “a real treat,” calling him a “multi-talented guy” and a constant source of amusement on set.

Beyond the laughs, Poulter recently opened up about a more serious side of his life his ongoing journey with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Speaking on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, the actor shared that he began experiencing intrusive thoughts as a child, describing them as “imaginative” but deeply distressing.

“I can remember having this voice in my head, telling me if I didn’t walk on certain paving stones on the way up to my mum and dad’s house, something terrible was going to happen to them,” he shared. Poulter credited counselling during his early teens for helping him cope, but admitted he initially felt very alone in his struggle.

The actor currently stars in A24’s new horror film Death of a Unicorn, further proving his versatility and depth as a performer. Fans can catch Will Poulter’s return to Black Mirror when Season 7 premieres on Netflix on April 10.

ALSO READ: Keith David And Kurt Russell Come Together After 40 Years To Celebrate John Carpenter

Filed under

Black Mirror star Will Poulter

newsx

Florida Couple Caught Having Sex On Top Of Grave In Historic Cemetery, Cops Find Meth...
Indian football fans are

‘Legends Faceoff’ In Mumbai: Barcelona And Real Madrid Icons Clash At DY Patil Stadium
Black Mirror star Will Po

‘We Get On Like A House On Fire…’ Here Is What Made Will Poulter Ask...
In a landmark moment for

Sanju Samson Becomes Most Successful RR Captain After Thrashing Punjab Kings, Surpasses Shane Warne
Trump proposes US control

Netanyahu-Trump White House Meet Set Amid Gaza Crisis, Tariff Tensions
newsx

Watch: ‘Chinese Donald Trump’ Leaves IShowSpeed Stunned With Spot-On Impression During China Visit
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Florida Couple Caught Having Sex On Top Of Grave In Historic Cemetery, Cops Find Meth In Car

Florida Couple Caught Having Sex On Top Of Grave In Historic Cemetery, Cops Find Meth...

‘Legends Faceoff’ In Mumbai: Barcelona And Real Madrid Icons Clash At DY Patil Stadium

‘Legends Faceoff’ In Mumbai: Barcelona And Real Madrid Icons Clash At DY Patil Stadium

Sanju Samson Becomes Most Successful RR Captain After Thrashing Punjab Kings, Surpasses Shane Warne

Sanju Samson Becomes Most Successful RR Captain After Thrashing Punjab Kings, Surpasses Shane Warne

Netanyahu-Trump White House Meet Set Amid Gaza Crisis, Tariff Tensions

Netanyahu-Trump White House Meet Set Amid Gaza Crisis, Tariff Tensions

Watch: ‘Chinese Donald Trump’ Leaves IShowSpeed Stunned With Spot-On Impression During China Visit

Watch: ‘Chinese Donald Trump’ Leaves IShowSpeed Stunned With Spot-On Impression During China Visit

Entertainment

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture