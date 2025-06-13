What Was Kanye West Doing At Diddy’s Trial? Ye Shows Up In All-White Look, Sits For 10 Minutes, Then Vanishes

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made an appearance at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan on Friday, June 13, seemingly to show support for Sean “Diddy” Combs amid the music mogul’s ongoing federal sex-crimes trial.

Dressed in an all-white outfit—evocative of Combs’ iconic “White Parties” from his heyday—Ye was photographed inside the courthouse. However, he did not enter the main courtroom where the trial proceedings were taking place. Instead, the rapper and fashion designer went to an overflow room set up by the court. He remained there for less than 10 minutes, observing a portion of the testimony, before exiting. It remains unclear whether he left the building altogether, was brought into the main courtroom, or relocated elsewhere within the courthouse.

Kanye West Visit Coincides with Key Testimony

Ye’s courthouse appearance came just a day after a witness, known only as “Jane,” testified about being flown to a birthday celebration on the private jet of another rapper. While questioning the witness earlier in the week, Combs’ defense attorney, Mark Geragos, referred to this unnamed individual as “a very successful rapper at the top of the music industry,” an “icon” with a history of collaborations and a personal relationship with Combs.

Ye’s visible presence marks him as one of the few celebrities—and perhaps the most high-profile figure—to publicly support Combs since the latter’s arrest and fall from grace.

Kanye West Visits As Combs Faces Serious Federal Charges

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, was arrested in September and currently faces multiple federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for the purpose of engaging in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in custody at a Brooklyn detention facility.

Though Ye’s appearance on Friday may signal support for Combs, legal documents filed after Combs’ arrest have tied the two figures together in troubling ways. In October, Ye’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, filed an amended complaint in California that included allegations of sexual misconduct against Ye.

According to the filing—obtained by *USA TODAY*—Pisciotta claimed Ye “touched, groped, fondled, grabbed and forced himself in and on” her on multiple occasions without her consent. One of the incidents she described allegedly took place prior to her employment, during a studio session Ye co-hosted with Combs.

Pisciotta further alleged that she had been served a drink containing an unknown substance at that session, which left her in a “heavily impaired state.” She said she awoke the following day with no recollection of what had occurred.

