Actor Jimmy Martin, best known for playing Auld Eric in the hit BBC sitcom Still Game, has passed away at the age of 93. Martin appeared in 47 episodes of the show between 2002 and 2018, starring alongside Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan.

A Veteran Performer in ‘Still Game’

Martin was among the few cast members who was already a pensioner when Still Game first aired. His character, Eric, was a regular at The Clansman pub, sharing screen time with Jack (Ford Kiernan), Victor (Greg Hemphill), Winston (Paul Riley), Tam (Mark Cox), Isa (Jane McCarry), and barman Boaby (Gavin Mitchell). However, Eric’s journey in the show came to an end when the character was killed off in the eighth season.

His management company released a statement honoring him, saying, “His performances brought joy to so many.” Former Still Game producer Michael Hines also paid tribute, writing on social media, “Just to let all the Still Game fans out there know that Jimmy Martin ‘Eric’ passed away today. He was a wonderful actor, and I was honored to call him pal.”

From Military Service to Acting

Born in Partick, Glasgow, Martin lived for many years in Musselburgh, East Lothian. His life took many turns before he became a professional actor. At 17, he joined the Royal Navy and later spent 16 years serving in the fire service.

It wasn’t until the 1980s that he pursued acting full-time. He made appearances in several well-known shows, including Taggart and Take the High Road, before landing the role of Eric in Still Game. The character was known for his humor, including moments like convincing Tam to join a poker night, discussing the effects of aging in comical detail, and his unfortunate mishap with a fire hydrant on a hot day.

A Recognized Contribution to Entertainment and Charity

In 2024, Martin was honored with the British Empire Medal in the King’s Birthday Honours for his contributions to military charities. His real-life experiences even influenced his character’s storyline in Still Game, notably when Eric became the first customer of a new funeral director in Craiglang. The episode humorously featured Eric’s claim of a summer romance with Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, which was later revealed to be false after his funeral.

Beyond Still Game, Martin also acted in Peter McDougall’s Just Another Sunday, Rab C Nesbitt, and the Netflix comedy Lovesick.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of his passing, fans and colleagues took to social media to express their condolences. Red Shoe Entertainment, Martin’s management company, posted on Facebook: “We are deeply saddened to share the news that Jimmy Martin, the beloved actor known for playing Eric in Still Game, has passed away. His warmth, humor, and unforgettable performances brought joy to so many, and his legacy will live on through the laughter he shared with the world. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Jimmy.”